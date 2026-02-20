Apple TV's new thriller "can't arrive soon enough" after finally getting a trailer

There's a big genre in TV right now that's a little hard to name – the relationship-murder-drama-thriller, perhaps? Think Big Little Lies for the most famous example, although shows like The White Lotus also edge into this territory at times. Take a cast of beautiful people, make something terrible happen, then slowly peel back the layers to show us how messed-up they've all been from the start.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

If that sounds derisive, dismiss my tone, because these shows can be enormous fun when they're executed right, and a lot tends to come down to the main cast. In the case of Apple TV's latest thriller, Imperfect Women, it's got quite a triumvirate at its heart: Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Moss and Kate Mara, playing a trio of seemingly happy friends.

Imperfect Women — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Well, once you've taken in what is a fairly spoiler-heavy trailer (as they go), you'll know that Kate Mara's character isn't long for this world. After a seemingly somewhat heavy heart-to-heart with her two friends, she's going to wind up dead, and it's not at all clear how that might have happened.

With husbands and partners entering the frame with suspect motivations and loyalties, it seems like both Washington and Moss' characters will have their own driving forces. The trailer seems to suggest Washington has something major to hide, while Moss is positioned more as an innocent who's desperate to find out the truth about her friend's life and death.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV) (Image credit: Apple TV)

Of course, the best shows in this genre tend to have more than a few twists up their sleeve, so don't be surprised to find that Moss in fact has plenty of her own skeletons in the closet (after all, she's one of the "imperfect" women in the title). I'm all but certain that there'll be plenty of dirt to uncover on all three of them and their families.

One commenter under the YouTube upload is similarly keen, saying simply: "Can't arrive soon enough". That's a sentiment I can get behind, and thankfully the show starts on 18 March, so there's only around a month to wait.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors