"I think I know how this will end": Prime Video's new erotic thriller looks saucy beyond belief

It can sometimes feel like the golden era of the erotic thriller is now decades in the rearview mirror – there have been countless thinkpieces and discussions about the relatively puritanical attitude to sexiness onscreen that's cropped up in recent years, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's universal.

When it comes down to it, the big streamers know that people still want steamy romances that turn into twisted situations – it's a formula that's worked for centuries (just ask Shakespeare). So, it looks like Amazon's keeping that tradition alive with a trailer for its newest thriller series, 56 Days.

The show's based on a best-selling novel that tells the story of two young people in a whirlwind romance, except there's one massive twist – it ends with a murder. Exactly who's been murdered, though, appears to be the big question here, along with who did it. That's already a fun idea compared to most standard whodunnits.

56 Days stars Avan Jogia as Oliver Kennedy and Dove Cameron as Ciara Wyse – two people who seem to meet in a very random way before almost instantly sensing a massive spark between themselves. From there, a love affair commences almost inevitably, and it looks like this will bring plenty of very saucy scenes to light.

We can also see from the trailer, though, that someone is going to end up dead in a bathtub at some point, although who the body belongs to will become a central mystery for law enforcement to solve. Those law enforcement agents? Dorian Missick as Karl Connolly and Karla Souza as Lee Reardon.

This all seems set up quite beautifully, and not just because everyone involved is literally very beautiful – and even though the trailer only came out today, people are already running away with theories in the comments on YouTube. One smug viewer wrote: "I think I might know how this will end." I won't actually spoil the rest of their comment, though, on the off chance that they end up being correct.

If you like the look of the show, it premieres on Prime Video on 18 February, so you've got around a month to wait until you can sink into its sexy premise.

