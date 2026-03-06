My favourite Our Place pan just got a limited edition makeover for spring

QUICK SUMMARY Our Place has launched its new limited edition colourway for spring 2026. With prices starting at £125, the Our Place Forget-Me-Not Blue colour is available on its Always Pan and other cookware sets.

Our Place has updated my favourite Always Pan with a new limited edition colour for spring. The Forget-Me-Not Blue shade is available across Our Place’s cookware range with prices starting at £125 – but you’ll have to be quick if you want this stunning colour in your kitchen.

At the end of 2025, the Pantone Colour of the Year was announced for 2026, and its Cloud Dancer was disappointing to say the least. But so far this year, top kitchen and appliance brands have been making it clear that the neutral white shade was not their pick, and they’ve been debuting their own bright colours across their ranges.

My favourite so far has been the Le Creuset Bleu Riviera collection, a turquoise blue inspired by the Mediterranean, and KitchenAid’s Spearmint colour, a mint green shade that it’s introduced to its bestselling stand mixer.

Not to miss out on the fun, Our Place has launched its Forget-Me-Not Blue colour which is perfect for the upcoming spring season. The rich blue hue adds a bright pop of colour to your kitchen, and is available across the brand’s ceramic non-toxic cookware which is induction hob-compatible and oven safe.

My favourite appliance from the Our Place range is its 10-in-1 Always Pan which has a generous 2.5-litre capacity and can be used to boil, fry, saute, sear, steam, and more. It comes with a steam-release lid and basket, and a beechwood spatula.

Other Our Place essentials which come in the new Forget-Me-Not Blue colour include the 13-Piece Cookware Set, 7-Piece Cookware Duo and 6-Piece Mini Cookware Duo. Prices on these start at £125, and the new Forget-Me-Not Blue shade is available for a ‘short window this spring’.