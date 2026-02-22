Forget Pantone Colour of the Year – Le Creuset’s new Mediterranean colour is the best it’s ever launched

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched its Colour of the Season which is available on its bestselling cookware, including casserole dishes, pans, mugs, bowls and more. The new Bleu Riviera colour is inspired by the Mediterranean, and has a blue-green glossy shade.

Forget Pantone Colour of the Year – I’ll be buying Le Creuset’s Colour of the Season instead. Le Creuset debuted its new Bleu Riviera colour collection this week, and I haven’t been able to stop looking at it since.

The Pantone Colour of the Year 2026 was announced late last year as Cloud Dancer and it received a lot of backlash due to its neutral – and let’s face it – boring white shade. This has caused many appliance brands to ‘revolt’ against it by releasing their own colours of the year which are much brighter and bolder.

Le Creuset is the latest cookware brand to join the revolution with its new Colour of the Season – Bleu Riviera . The blue-green colour is inspired by the Mediterranean coast, and the pieces really look like they’ve just come from a Greek beach holiday.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The new Bleu Riviera colour has an almost turquoise shade, and comes with a glossy finish and a classic gold knob for its casserole dishes. Speaking of, the Bleu Riviera shade is available on the majority of Le Creuset’s most popular cookware and bakeware, including all sizes of its casserole dishes.

Other products you can find the Bleu Riviera colour in are its bowls, plates, mugs, skillets, pans, and accessories like salt and pepper mills, ramekins, storage pots, utensils and even spoon rests. Like all Le Creuset colours , Bleu Riviera can be mixed and matched with its other bold or neutral shades.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

As mentioned, Le Creuset has a large colour palette, and blue is one of its most popular colours that comes in multiple shades and tones. Last year, the brand discontinued its Caribbean blue colour which I was very disappointed by, so while Bleu Riviera isn’t exactly the same, it has a similar look, and it might be my favourite colour from Le Creuset yet.

Prices on the Bleu Riviera collection starts at £12, and is available to buy now at Le Creuset .