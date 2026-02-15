Monos expands its Hybrid luggage range with two stunning new colourways

Orchid and Mint have arrived just in time for spring

Monos Orchid and Mint
QUICK SUMMARY

Monos has introduced two fresh pastel colourways – Orchid and Mint – across its entire Hybrid luggage range.

Blending soft, on-trend hues with the brand’s signature durability, the new shades are available on all Hybrid models, ranging from the Carry-On (£355) to the Check-In Large (£465).

Monos has just unveiled two gorgeous new colourways across its entire Hybrid range, arriving just in time for spring. The new shades – Orchid and Mint – strike the perfect balance between on-trend soft pastels and the durable, premium finish that Monos is renowned for.

Monos Orchid and Mint

Monos Orchid and Mint

Orchid is a gentle, violet-toned shade inspired by flowers in full bloom, whilst Mint offers a cooler look that adds a calm, natural touch. Both fit well with the current pastel trend, and feel particularly spring-ready within Monos’ Hybrid range.

The full Monos Hybrid collection is available online now

