Monos expands its Hybrid luggage range with two stunning new colourways

QUICK SUMMARY Monos has introduced two fresh pastel colourways – Orchid and Mint – across its entire Hybrid luggage range. Blending soft, on-trend hues with the brand’s signature durability, the new shades are available on all Hybrid models, ranging from the Carry-On (£355) to the Check-In Large (£465).

Monos has just unveiled two gorgeous new colourways across its entire Hybrid range, arriving just in time for spring. The new shades – Orchid and Mint – strike the perfect balance between on-trend soft pastels and the durable, premium finish that Monos is renowned for.

Monos is widely regarded as the maker of some of the best suitcases and best carry-ons around, so a full-range colour refresh like this is a great excuse to upgrade. As mentioned, travel season is also fast approaching, so there’s also no better time to invest in some new pieces.

The new colourways are available across the entire Hybrid lineup whilst stocks last, with prices starting at £355 for the Hybrid Carry-On and going up to £465 for the Hybrid Check-In Large. Each case can be purchased directly from the Monos website.

(Image credit: Monos)

(Image credit: Monos)

Orchid is a gentle, violet-toned shade inspired by flowers in full bloom, whilst Mint offers a cooler look that adds a calm, natural touch. Both fit well with the current pastel trend, and feel particularly spring-ready within Monos’ Hybrid range.

The full Monos Hybrid collection is available online now