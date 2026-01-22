Hoka just gave its best all-terrain boot a vintage makeover

Hoka’s Kaha 3 GTX hiking boot is getting a bit of a throwback makeover.

The brand has added a new khaki colourway to its Elite Terrain System Collection, leaning into “vintage hiker” energy with hairy suede accents and a nubuck leather upper.

It’s the kind of boot that looks like it belongs on an old-school trail post, even though it’s still very much a modern, spec-heavy hiker underneath.

(Image credit: HOKA)

Despite the retro styling, this is still the same Kaha 3 GTX that's made a name for itself comfort and confidence off-road. The original boot reviewed pretty well for comfort when we tested it (read our full Kaha 3 GTX review here).

You’re getting a waterproof Gore-Tex lining, a Vibram Megagrip outsole for traction in sloppy conditions, and a dual-density midsole designed to keep things cushioned without turning the boot into a brick.

The details are what push this version into that city-to-trail lane. There's suede sitting prominently around the vamp, plus a black mudguard that ties in with the chunky midsole and outsole. It looks rugged, but not in a showy way.

(Image credit: HOKA)

This is not the first time Hoka’s gone a bit “pre-worn” with the Kaha 3.

Late last year, the brand launched a Grey Skies version that even came with a distressed-looking midsole, as if you’d already clocked a few hundred miles. This new khaki pair is a cleaner take on the same idea - vintage vibes, but you earn your own scuffs.

The khaki Elite Terrain System Kaha 3 GTX is available now from Hoka's official webstore, joining the range alongside black and “Galactic Grey” - priced at $240 / £180 / AU$355. Although there's no news yet it will be available in those regions outside the states.