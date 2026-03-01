The North Face just dropped a city-ready GORE-TEX collection built with material 15 times stronger than steel by weight

The North Face is doubling down on the crossover between performance outerwear and street-ready style with the second drop of its HKe collection, a compact capsule that leans heavily on technical materials and urban versatility.

The eight-piece release builds on the first instalment with returning favourites such as the HKe Devils Thumb GTX jacket and HKe Utility Wind jacket, both designed to translate on-mountain functionality into everyday wear.

(Image credit: The North Face)

They’re constructed using 100% recycled polyester taffeta paired with Spectra yarns and GORE-TEX fabrics, a combination that prioritises lightweight weather protection without compromising durability.

Spectra, the headline material here, is known for its exceptionally high strength-to-weight ratio, often cited as being up to 15 times stronger than steel by weight.

(Image credit: The North Face)

It’s typically found in high-performance applications, so its inclusion signals that this isn’t just a style-led drop.

The aim is gear that can handle real abrasion and rough conditions while still fitting seamlessly into a city wardrobe.

A mountain icon, reworked for the city

Another highlight is the Unisex HKe Spectra GTX Mountain Light Jacket, which uses waterproof GORE-TEX 2-layer fabric with a non-PFC DWR treatment.

It features a helmet-compatible adjustable hood and reinforced ripstop zones, underscoring the collection’s blend of practical mountain DNA with everyday usability.

(Image credit: The North Face)

The wider direction mirrors a broader shift in outdoor apparel, as brands increasingly design pieces that sit comfortably between technical performance and lifestyle wear.

Instead of reserving advanced materials for an expedition kit, collections like HKe bring them into silhouettes suited for commuting, travel and daily layering.

The second drop of The North Face HKe collection lands from 26 February via select retailers and the brand’s website, with prices ranging from £155 (~$210 / €178 / AU$295) to £410 (~$555 / €470 / AU$780).