On is bringing its most futuristic manufacturing process into the spotlight with the launch of the LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, a high-cushion super trainer that doubles as proof the brand’s robotic production ambitions are becoming reality.

The running shoe, which pairs the Cloudmonster franchise’s maximal cushioning with a laceless, spray-on upper, arrives alongside a major expansion of On’s automated manufacturing footprint.

The company recently opened a second LightSpray production facility near Busan, South Korea, adding dozens of robots and boosting global capacity many times over.

The expansion is a clear signal that LightSpray is moving from experimental runs to scalable output, paving the way for the technology to appear in more mainstream models over the next few years.

“The opening of our second LightSpray™ factory is a monumental milestone for us in mastering this advanced manufacturing process,” On Co-Founder Caspar Coppetti said about the new launch.

“The beauty of LightSpray is that we can precisely program each robot, whether in Zurich or Busan, to execute precisely choreographed movements to craft each shoe’s unique look and feel,” added On’s Chief Innovation Oﬃcer, Scott Maguire.

LightSpray?

LightSpray is On’s attempt to rethink how running shoe uppers are made.

Instead of cutting and stitching multiple panels, robotic arms spray a continuous filament around a last to create a seamless upper in minutes, a process that reduces parts and waste and simplifies manufacturing.

With automation handling most of the assembly, On can ramp production far more efficiently than with traditional methods, opening the door for the tech to move from experimental “halo” shoes into everyday trainers like the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper.

The result is a shoe that still feels unmistakably high-end, ultra-light, highly cushioned, and built around Helion HF super foam, but also represents something bigger than just another performance release.

If On succeeds in scaling LightSpray as planned, the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper may be remembered less as a single product launch and more as the moment when robot-built running shoes began to look like a realistic future for the wider market.

The shoes will be available at On US and On retail stores in North America on 5 March 2026 for the recommended price of $280. Full global launch is expected on 16 April 2026.

The LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper is listed at On UK, On EU and On AU for £270 / €280 / AU$380.