Adidas has unveiled the Adizero Dropset Elite, a new workout shoe designed specifically for the fast-growing hybrid fitness scene.

Released a little over a month after the strength training-focused Dropset 4, the shoe marks the first time the brand has merged its speed-focused Adizero lineage with the stability-centric Dropset platform.

The company says that with the launch, it aims to create a single option for athletes tackling events that blend running with functional strength work.

No more choosing between speed and stability

The launch reflects the rapid rise of hybrid racing formats such as HYROX, where competitors move between high-intensity runs and strength stations.

According to the brand, the new model is intended to remove the long-standing compromise athletes have faced when choosing between cushioned running shoes and flat, stable trainers.

The shoes are built on the Lightstrike Pro foam, borrowed from the brand’s elite racing line (see also: Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4), delivering a lightweight feel and high energy return.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Surrounding this is a new Energy Rim structure that wraps the midsole to help guide foot motion and provide extra rear-foot stability during movements such as wall balls and sled pushes.

Grip has also been tailored to the demands of indoor competition. A Continental rubber outsole with a diamond pattern is designed to maintain traction across varied surfaces, including carpeted race floors.

An engineered geometry with an aggressive 12mm drop aims to encourage a more efficient body position during both running and functional stations.

The shoe also features the Footadapt sockliner, first seen in the Dropset 4, to enhance proprioception and control.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Adizero Dropset Elite has already seen race action, with HYROX athlete Tim Wenisch wearing it to victory in Melbourne late last year.

Adidas says the model will be worn by several elite hybrid athletes throughout the 2026 season as the brand deepens its involvement in the category, including its partnership with fitness competition organiser ATHX.

The adidas Adizero Dropset Elite goes on sale on 18 March, priced at €275 (~£239 / $324 / AU$457) via Adidas.