Adidas may be on the verge of another technological leap in running shoes.

Speaking during the company’s full-year 2025 results presentation, CEO Bjørn Gulden revealed that the brand is “very, very close” to bringing a new type of running footwear to market, performance shoes made using additive manufacturing.

“We are very, very close to actually launching performance shoes that are printed.”

While Gulden did not reveal specific details about the upcoming models, the comment hints at Adidas exploring advanced production methods that could reshape how performance footwear is made.

The company has already experimented with 3D-printed midsoles through projects such as Futurecraft, but this appears to signal something closer to large-scale performance releases.

The announcement follows On’s recent expansion of its LightSpray production in Busan, South Korea, where a second factory has added dozens of robots and significantly increased global capacity.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Meanwhile, Adidas’ running category is enjoying a significant resurgence.

According to the company’s results, running was one of Adidas’ fastest-growing categories in 2025, with revenue growth approaching 30%.

Gulden said the brand has spent the last few years rebuilding credibility in performance running by signing athletes and investing heavily in shoe innovation.

According to the brand, Adidas athletes claimed more than half of the major marathon wins last year, and the brand says it achieved podium finishes across all six World Marathon Majors.

Much of the momentum comes from the Adizero franchise, which has become Adidas’ flagship performance running lineup.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Shoes such as the Adios Pro Evo 2 and Adios Pro 4 have secured multiple marathon victories, while everyday models like the Adizero SL and Supernova have helped broaden the brand’s appeal among recreational runners.

The Adizero SL in particular has been a major commercial success. Gulden said the shoe’s sales volume is approaching 10 million pairs globally, making it one of the most widely worn running shoes on the market.

Adidas is also expanding its technology platform beyond racing models, including the Adidas Hyperboost Edge, featuring the new Hyperboost Pro, a new midsole foam designed to deliver the comfort of the original Boost cushioning at a significantly lighter weight.

Additionally, the company highlighted progress on sustainability, noting that 60% of the materials used in its products and packaging are now recycled or sustainably sourced.

Adidas added that it has cut its carbon intensity by 9% since 2022 as it continues to overhaul its supply chain.

Combined with experimental manufacturing methods and continued development of its Adizero racing lineup, Adidas appears determined to strengthen its position in one of the most competitive categories in sports footwear.