Hoka reimagines its carbon race shoes with John Elliott for life beyond race day

Hoka is leaning further into the performance-meets-lifestyle space with the announcement of its first collaboration with California streetwear label John Elliott.

The partnership reimagines the brand’s Rocket X 3, blending race-day tech with a pared-back aesthetic rooted in Elliott’s signature design language.

According to the brand, the shoe pairs John Elliott’s “timeless and intentional design” approach with Hoka’s performance platform, resulting in a silhouette built to transition between urban environments and athletic settings.

The upper features a muted palette inspired by the designer’s San Francisco roots, finished with a subtle camo-like texture that nods to Hoka’s trail heritage.

(Image credit: HOKA)

Positioned as one of Hoka’s top-tier performance shoes, the Rocket X 3 brings a carbon-plated setup and aggressive rocker geometry into a collaboration that prioritises everyday wearability alongside speed.

The brand is famous for its collaborations, often turning some of Hoka's chunkiest running shoes into fashion icons.

Just last year, Hoka turned its Stinson EVO trail running shoes into a Gore-Tex-lined beast with Canadian technical apparel label Haven.

The UNNA x Hoka Speedgoat 2 is another example of adding playful design to an otherwise performance-oriented trail runner.

A busy season for Hoka performance

The announcement arrives shortly after the launch of the Cielo X1 3.0, underscoring how quickly Hoka is expanding both its elite racing lineup and its cultural footprint.

Where the Cielo X1 3.0 pushes the brand’s performance envelope, the John Elliott Rocket X 3 signals a parallel push into fashion-led storytelling, a playbook Hoka has increasingly leaned on as it grows beyond its core running audience.

(Image credit: HOKA)

The result is a shoe that feels less like a repositioning exercise, taking a pure racing silhouette and reframing it for broader, everyday relevance.

Availability is expected from early March, with the release marking the first official partnership between the two brands.

The Rocket X 3 John Elliott will be available at Hoka UK and Hoka EU for the recommended price of £260 / €260 (~$348 / AU$491).

Please note: Hoka LA retail locations will not have Hoka x John Elliott product on 6 March.