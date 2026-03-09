Coach unveils new men’s fragrance inspired by the spirit of NYC

QUICK SUMMARY Coach has unveiled Coach Pure Platinum, its latest men’s fragrance, fronted by musician and Coach Global Ambassador Omar Apollo in his first campaign with the brand. Housed in a sleek gunmetal bottle featuring the signature Coach Horse and Carriage emblem, Coach Pure Platinum is priced at £86 for 90ml, with smaller sizes also available.

Coach has unveiled its latest men’s fragrance, fronted by musician and Coach Global Ambassador Omar Apollo in his first campaign with the brand. Named Coach Pure Platinum, the scent is said to capture the sophistication and charm of Coach’s hometown, New York City.

Coach hasn’t released a huge number of the best men's fragrances compared to other fashion houses, but its Coach For Men Eau de Parfum has proven particularly popular within the range. It’ll be interesting to see where Coach Pure Platinum lands, especially as the brand says it stands out thanks to its more intense parfum concentration.

“I’ve enjoyed the process of developing Coach Pure Platinum,” says Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “I think fragrance is one of the most personal forms of self-expression – it has the power to transport you and tell a story. Pure Platinum draws on the romance and energy of the city, and everything it makes you feel.”

The fragrance opens with a vibrant blend of lavender oil, mandarin oil and apple, before moving into a warmer heart of rum absolute, orange flower and moss. The base brings lasting depth with ambrox, labdanum resinoid and cedarwood heart oil, giving the scent a rich and long-lasting finish.

It's housed in a sleek gunmetal-finished bottle, featuring the signature Coach Horse and Carriage emblem sculpted into the glass. It’s finished with a black leather hangtag and gunmetal plate, whilst the outer packaging features a woven leather texture and glossy black Coach logo.

Coach Pure Platinum is priced at £86/€106 for 90ml, with 50ml and 30ml sizes also available. It's currently available to buy at Fragrance House and Flannels from today.