Adidas has announced the Hyperboost Edge, a new lightweight “super-trainer” designed to bring high levels of cushioning and energy return to everyday running.

Positioned as the brand’s first lightweight non-plated super-trainer, the running shoe combines a high-stack midsole with a stripped-back construction intended to create a naturally responsive ride without relying on stiffening elements or carbon plates.

The high-stack trainer introduces Hyperboost Pro foam, described as a new high-performance midsole foam designed to deliver maximum cushioning and high energy return for daily training.

It sits inside a bold 45mm rearfoot stack with a 6mm drop, delivering maximum cushioning while keeping the overall weight down to just 255 grams.

According to Adidas, the new material was developed through laboratory testing and consumer research conducted with the University of Cologne.

In a study involving 60 runners, the Hyperboost Edge outperformed participants’ current footwear across several metrics, with 73% preferring its energy return and 77% reporting softer cushioning.

A super-trainer built for daily miles

While the midsole provides the headline innovation, the rest of the shoe has been designed to support high-mileage training.

The PRIMEWEAVE upper, found in shoes such as the Adidas 4DFWD 2, uses a lightweight woven construction to deliver soft comfort and secure lockdown, while integrated heel pods add extra cushioning and stability around the rearfoot.

Underfoot, the shoe uses a newly developed LIGHTTRAXION outsole inspired by Adidas’ race shoes, including the Adizero Adios Pro 4.

The full-length traction layer sits on a thinner base to reduce weight while still offering grip and durability across varied road conditions.

The Hyperboost Edge also introduces a new visual identity for Adidas running footwear.

The design also places Adidas’ iconic three stripes directly on the stacked midsole, drawing attention to the Hyperboost Pro technology underfoot

Patrick Nava, general manager of Adidas Running, described the shoe as the start of a broader shift for the brand’s performance lineup.

“Hyperboost Edge is where the power of three comes to life: cushioning, energy and lightness combined seamlessly in one shoe,” he said.

“By harnessing these elements without compromise, we’ve created a super-trainer that feels light on foot, responsive through every stride and cushioned under impact.”

The Adidas Hyperboost Edge launches globally on 17 March 2026 in a red colourway at Adidas Running, with additional colourways arriving from 1 May, and pricing is set at €200 / $200 (~£173 / AU$330).