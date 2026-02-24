Nike has unveiled two new additions to its running lineup, the Pegasus 42 and the ACG Pegasus Trail, refreshing one of the brand’s longest-running shoe franchises with updated cushioning systems, revised geometry and a broader push into versatile, mixed-terrain running.

The Pegasus line, first introduced in 1982, remains a cornerstone of Nike Running and is part of the reworked running shoe lineup, which also features the Nike Vomero Premium and Nike Structure Plus trainers.

The latest iteration is positioned as a continuation of the model’s workhorse identity.

As Nike's product line manager, Elliot Heath, put it, the Pegasus is a shoe designed by runners, for runners, that balances value, comfort and performance.

A new chapter

The Pegasus 42 introduces what Nike calls the “best Pegasus ride to date,” centred around a curved, full-length Air Zoom unit that replaces the dual-unit setup of its predecessor.

Heath noted during the briefing that the Air Zoom unit is size-specific, with smaller units used in the smallest women’s sizes and larger ones in the biggest men’s sizes.

The new design is intended to create a smoother transition and a more propulsive feel, delivering up to 15% greater energy return compared to the previous generation.

Underfoot, the shoe continues to use ReactX foam, but the geometry has been refined to improve efficiency and comfort.

(Image credit: Nike)

Stack height comes in at 37mm in the heel and 27mm in the forefoot, resulting in a 10mm drop, making it the lowest-stack model among Nike’s core road franchises (the aforementioned Pegasus / Vomero / Structure trio).

A key change is a redesigned last that retains much of the Pegasus fit but introduces more toe spring and a wider toe box, alongside a steeper forefoot curve that allows an additional 3mm of cushioning under the toes without increasing overall stack height.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike has also reworked the outsole with a more technical waffle pattern to improve transitions and grip, while a fully moulded sockliner, a midfoot support system, and a lightweight engineered mesh upper aim to deliver a secure yet breathable fit.

The brand describes the result as a lightweight, intuitive trainer suited to everything from easy runs to faster training sessions.

(Image credit: Nike)

The company is also leaning into efficiency and lower-impact materials with the Pegasus 42.

The upper uses a yarn the brand calls “Pegasus for Pegasus,” which repurposes leftover yarn from previous Pegasus models into new material, reducing waste in the production process.

Meanwhile, the ReactX midsole is said to generate 43% fewer carbon emissions than the foam it replaced, while requiring less energy to produce than many supercritical foams used across the industry.

ACG Pegasus Trail targets the “trail-curious”

Alongside the road update, Nike’s All Conditions Gear division is introducing the ACG Pegasus Trail, a model designed to bridge the gap between road comfort and trail capability.

Positioned as the most versatile shoe in the ACG trail lineup, the Pegasus Trail is built for runners moving between pavement, gravel roads and moderately technical terrain.

(Image credit: Nike)

It sits on a ReactX foam platform paired with a Nike All Terrain Compound (ATC) 2.0 outsole, an updated rubber designed to improve traction, particularly in wet conditions, while enhancing durability.

The shoe uses a new trail-specific last with a wider fit and more room in the toe box, a platform that Nike says will appear in future ACG models, including the upcoming ACG Zegama.

The geometry features an 8mm drop, reduced from the previous version, to provide a slightly more stable and planted feel on uneven surfaces.

(Image credit: Nike)

Up top, a breathable, quick-draining engineered mesh helps manage moisture, while reinforced materials, including a protective toe wrap, increase durability compared to Nike’s road shoes.

Developed with input from athletes in Nike’s All Conditions Racing Department and everyday runners, the Pegasus Trail is aimed at what the brand describes as “trail-curious” athletes looking for a single shoe capable of handling mixed terrain.

Evolution rather than reinvention

The Pegasus 42 and ACG Pegasus Trail illustrate Nike’s approach to evolving its most recognisable platforms while expanding their scope.

Rather than chasing extreme performance niches, both models double down on versatility, refining ride feel, fit and traction while keeping the Pegasus positioned as a dependable, accessible option for a wide range of runners.

The Nike Pegasus 42 will be available from 9 April, while the ACG Pegasus Trail is set to arrive later in April, via Nike and select retail partners.