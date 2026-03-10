New Sonos speakers prove multi-room is far from dead, it's entering an exciting new phase

Quick Summary Sonos has unveiled a new pair of speakers. That includes a range-splitting Bluetooth model, as well as a new entry point into its larger offerings.

As purveyors of luxurious home audio technology, Sonos enjoys a handsome reputation. While software issues have grabbed headlines recently, the brand has a portfolio full of beloved products which have earned its stellar reputation.

Now, two more speakers are joining that line-up. The Sonos Play – which was leaked last week – is a smaller, portable Bluetooth speaker. And, for those seeking a more accessible entry point for its larger home speakers, the Sonos Era 100 SL offers exactly that.

Let's kick things off with the Play. As you might have guessed, that exists as a sort of halfway house between the current Sonos Roam 2 and Sonos Move 2 speakers.

Described as the brand's most versatile speaker, the Play will integrate seamlessly with the other Sonos speakers in your home. Designed to offer premium audio on the move and at home, you'll find 24 hours of battery life and an impressive IP67-rated waterproof design.

You can even group up to four Play or Move 2 speakers when out of the house, to bring the brand's signature connectivity to any space, indoors or out. Priced at £299 / €349 / US$299 / AU$499 , the speaker should occupy the gap between the brand's other Bluetooth speakers nicely.

As for the Era 100 SL, fans of the brand should spot a number of noteworthy similarities between this and the current Sonos Era 100 speaker. In fact, the two are almost identical, save for the lack of a mic input on the SL device.

There's also a minute difference in the physical dimensions, with the SL sitting half a millimetre taller and deeper, yet shaving 70g from the overall weight.

Priced at £169 / €199 / US$189 / AU$289, this feels like a really appealing prospect for most people. Whether you've already got a Sonos system and want to add another compatible speaker on the cheap, or you're looking to get a foot in the door without raiding your piggy bank, the SL offers a lot to love.