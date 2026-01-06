British audio legend reveals Sonos-slapping colourful new speaker range

Cambridge Audio's L/R – available in 'S', 'M' and 'X' – is a very compelling new powered speaker line-up

Mike Lowe's avatar
By
published
in News
Cambridge Audio L/R powered speaker system in multiple colours (shown in &#039;X&#039; (largest) and &#039;M&#039; (smaller) models)
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)
Quick Summary

Cambridge Audio has revealed its first powered speakers product, the L/R, available in three models of varying sizes: 'S' (smallest), 'M' (middle-sized), and 'X' (largest).

The larger two models introduce a patented 'Torus Tweeter', which is doughnut-shaped, and feature passive radiators for considerable bass output.

All three models will launch in 2026, albeit at staggered dates, and will be available in six colours: orange, blue, green, white, black and walnut (which is a real wood veneer).

If there's been one strong theme that's emerged in the audio market over the last couple of years, it's that demand for powered wireless speakers has massively increased.

Many people don't seek hi-fi separates any longer, instead craving that classic stereo speaker setup by style – except with an in-built integrated amplifier for a neat and complete package.

Cambridge Audio has now jumped into the market with the announcement of not one, but three new speakers. Under the L/R moniker, there are small 'S', medium 'M', and large 'X' models in this new line-up.

A patented new 28mm Torus Tweeter – which is doughnut-shaped, hence the name – graces the M and X models, able to deliver high-end clarity that can withstand the speakers' internal woofer pressures.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Cambridge L/R's S, M and X differences

L/R model

X

M

S

Price

£1799 / $TBC

£1199 / $TBC

£399 / $TBC

Release date

June 2026

July 2026

March 2026

Wired

Yes, USB-C – or WiSA HT wireless available

Yes, USB-C

Yes

Power

2x 400W

2x 150W

2x 50W

Torus Tweeter

Yes, 28mm

Yes, 28mm

No, 21mm aluminium

Main drivers

2x 5in woofers, 2x 6in passive radiators

2x 4in woofers, 2x 4.75in passive rads

1x 3in woofer

Network

Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth

Bluetooth only (aptX HD)

HDMI

1x eARC

1x eARC

-

Analogue input

1x RCA stereo

1x RCA stereo

1x RCA stereo

Sub out

Yes

Yes

Yes

Underlighting

Yes

Yes

-

Above is a table to point out the key differences between each model, as while all three look largely similar, the variation is considerable:

While the best wireless speakers also continue to stand up strongly, the new Cambridge Audio has Sonos-slapping ability both in terms of power output and aesthetic.

The visuals are very much on trend: the orange, in particular, is a current favourite in audio, with Kanto's Ren offering a similar finish. Not that you have to go for anything as neon, with subtler finishes available – and even a real walnut veneer (which carries a yet-to-be disclosed price supplement).

Image 1 of 6
Cambridge Audio L/R speaker connections – X, M, S differences
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Products such as the Sonos Era 300 are certainly impressive – T3 Awards-winning, in fact – but won't come anywhere near to the combined 800W output of the L/R X. The dual force-cancelling woofers (not in the 'S' model, mind) are also able to deliver much greater bass.

In the gallery above you can see the speakers' rear connections, which differ. The S model is wired between left and right using a four-pin cable. The M model has a USB-C wired connection, which also carries power. The X model requires power per speaker, but if you don't wish to USB-C pair then wireless connectivity is available (in this model only).

Not that you're likely to need it, but there's also a subwoofer output, while the two larger models offer an HDMI eARC should you wish to connect to a TV instead of opting for one of the best soundbars (the S has an optical input alternative).

With its patented Torus Tweeter technology, colourful finishes, variety of size options, and big bass delivery, Cambridge has a serious 2026 product line-up on its hands. The likes of Sonos might not feel quite so secure among such fine company...

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.