British audio legend reveals Sonos-slapping colourful new speaker range

Cambridge Audio has revealed its first powered speakers product, the L/R, available in three models of varying sizes: 'S' (smallest), 'M' (middle-sized), and 'X' (largest).
The larger two models introduce a patented 'Torus Tweeter', which is doughnut-shaped, and feature passive radiators for considerable bass output.
All three models will launch in 2026, albeit at staggered dates, and will be available in six colours: orange, blue, green, white, black and walnut (which is a real wood veneer).
If there's been one strong theme that's emerged in the audio market over the last couple of years, it's that demand for powered wireless speakers has massively increased.
Many people don't seek hi-fi separates any longer, instead craving that classic stereo speaker setup by style – except with an in-built integrated amplifier for a neat and complete package.
Cambridge Audio has now jumped into the market with the announcement of not one, but three new speakers. Under the L/R moniker, there are small 'S', medium 'M', and large 'X' models in this new line-up.
A patented new 28mm Torus Tweeter – which is doughnut-shaped, hence the name – graces the M and X models, able to deliver high-end clarity that can withstand the speakers' internal woofer pressures.
L/R model
X
M
S
Price
£1799 / $TBC
£1199 / $TBC
£399 / $TBC
Release date
June 2026
July 2026
March 2026
Wired
Yes, USB-C – or WiSA HT wireless available
Yes, USB-C
Yes
Power
2x 400W
2x 150W
2x 50W
Torus Tweeter
Yes, 28mm
Yes, 28mm
No, 21mm aluminium
Main drivers
2x 5in woofers, 2x 6in passive radiators
2x 4in woofers, 2x 4.75in passive rads
1x 3in woofer
Network
Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth
Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth
Bluetooth only (aptX HD)
HDMI
1x eARC
1x eARC
-
Analogue input
1x RCA stereo
1x RCA stereo
1x RCA stereo
Sub out
Yes
Yes
Yes
Underlighting
Yes
Yes
-
Above is a table to point out the key differences between each model, as while all three look largely similar, the variation is considerable:
While the best wireless speakers also continue to stand up strongly, the new Cambridge Audio has Sonos-slapping ability both in terms of power output and aesthetic.
The visuals are very much on trend: the orange, in particular, is a current favourite in audio, with Kanto's Ren offering a similar finish. Not that you have to go for anything as neon, with subtler finishes available – and even a real walnut veneer (which carries a yet-to-be disclosed price supplement).
Products such as the Sonos Era 300 are certainly impressive – T3 Awards-winning, in fact – but won't come anywhere near to the combined 800W output of the L/R X. The dual force-cancelling woofers (not in the 'S' model, mind) are also able to deliver much greater bass.
In the gallery above you can see the speakers' rear connections, which differ. The S model is wired between left and right using a four-pin cable. The M model has a USB-C wired connection, which also carries power. The X model requires power per speaker, but if you don't wish to USB-C pair then wireless connectivity is available (in this model only).
Not that you're likely to need it, but there's also a subwoofer output, while the two larger models offer an HDMI eARC should you wish to connect to a TV instead of opting for one of the best soundbars (the S has an optical input alternative).
With its patented Torus Tweeter technology, colourful finishes, variety of size options, and big bass delivery, Cambridge has a serious 2026 product line-up on its hands. The likes of Sonos might not feel quite so secure among such fine company...
