Audio Pro just gave Sonos a rival sound system to worry about – now available in the UK and US too

Quick Summary Audio Pro's impressive W-Generation speakers are now available in the USA. It comes after the collection was previously released in other markets, like the UK.

Popular Scandinavian audio brand, Audio Pro, has launched its W-Generation speakers in the USA. The range had previously been made available in other markets, like the UK and Europe, but now can be enjoyed across the pond as well.

The collection will be available from January 15th, and includes a range of different speakers. You'll be able to pick up the following models:

A10 MkII W

A15 W

A28 W

A38 W

A48 W

C5 MkII W

C10 MkII W

C20 W

Drumfire II W

Drumfire D-2 W

Those models will be available in their usual range of colours, but selected models will also be available in a new walnut finish. That should add a nice neutral tone which is perfect for modern interior design.

These speakers are well regarded, too. When we reviewed the original Audio Pro C20 back in 2024, it earned a five-star review owing to its impressive sound and specification, and that's something you'll find across the range.

Supporting the W-generation digitally is an upgraded app which offers all new levels of functionality, performance and reliability. That includes new features like an advanced EQ, enhanced multi-room capabilities and more, all under a redesigned interface which is said to be more intuitive in use.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

That update also offers expanded support for a range of streaming services. That includes Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Deezer and more.

Sonically, these speakers are also designed to go above and beyond expectations for the form factor. According to the brand's Chief Technical Officer, Henrik Dunér, the goal was to "[tackle] the full audio spectrum and get the most musical sound from our small form factors”.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced from just US$250, there's something in the range for every budget and space. The full list of prices in US Dollars can be found below: