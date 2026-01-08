Audio Pro just gave Sonos a rival sound system to worry about – now available in the UK and US too

Quick Summary
Audio Pro's impressive W-Generation speakers are now available in the USA.
It comes after the collection was previously released in other markets, like the UK.
Popular Scandinavian audio brand, Audio Pro, has launched its W-Generation speakers in the USA. The range had previously been made available in other markets, like the UK and Europe, but now can be enjoyed across the pond as well.
The collection will be available from January 15th, and includes a range of different speakers. You'll be able to pick up the following models:
- A10 MkII W
- A15 W
- A28 W
- A38 W
- A48 W
- C5 MkII W
- C10 MkII W
- C20 W
- Drumfire II W
- Drumfire D-2 W
Those models will be available in their usual range of colours, but selected models will also be available in a new walnut finish. That should add a nice neutral tone which is perfect for modern interior design.
These speakers are well regarded, too. When we reviewed the original Audio Pro C20 back in 2024, it earned a five-star review owing to its impressive sound and specification, and that's something you'll find across the range.
Supporting the W-generation digitally is an upgraded app which offers all new levels of functionality, performance and reliability. That includes new features like an advanced EQ, enhanced multi-room capabilities and more, all under a redesigned interface which is said to be more intuitive in use.
That update also offers expanded support for a range of streaming services. That includes Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Deezer and more.
Sonically, these speakers are also designed to go above and beyond expectations for the form factor. According to the brand's Chief Technical Officer, Henrik Dunér, the goal was to "[tackle] the full audio spectrum and get the most musical sound from our small form factors”.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Priced from just US$250, there's something in the range for every budget and space. The full list of prices in US Dollars can be found below:
C5 MkII W
$300
C10 MkII W
$400
C20 W
$600
C20 W Walnut
$650
A10 MkII W
$250
A15 W
$400
A28 W
$600
A28 W Walnut
$650
A38 W
$900
A48 W
$1,200
A48 W Walnut
$1,300
Drumfire W
$700
Drumfire D-2 W
$400
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.