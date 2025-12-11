WiiM's Sonos-rivalling smart speaker now has a more wallet-friendly sibling

Quick Summary WiiM has launched its Sound Lite smart speaker. That one is a more affordable version of the WiiM Sound, and offers a compelling package for budget-conscious audiophiles.

Just a few short weeks ago, we brought you news of the WiiM Sound – a smart speaker with a lot of clout at a price point which was certain to prompt conversation. The model found itself squarely between some popular Sonos speakers – the Era 100 and the Era 300, specifically – making it an attractive middle ground.

Now, the brand has announced a new, lower-priced version of that speaker. The WiiM Sound Lite packs in the same ethos as its big brother, but with a price point that is even more appealing.

(Image credit: WiiM)

The brand's aim is to bring high quality audio to everyone, and it has certainly done that with this speaker. Hi-res audio is employed, with up to 24-bit/192kHz playback and 100W of peak output ensuring any and every room can be filled with great sound.

The speaker can be used on it's own, naturally, but comes alive as part of a larger setup. Pair two of these for true stereo separation, or use it as the surrounds or centre speakers in a 5.1 home cinema setup.

(Image credit: WiiM)

You'll find a full suite of connection capabilities under the hood, while the speaker also supports just about every modern streaming service you can think of. That should make it effortlessly simple to plug in and get started, getting access to exceptional audio quality in the process.

The design of the Sound Lite is also going to appeal to a lot of people. It's very minimalist, with no display and clean lines and surfaces, which should fit in neatly with modern home decor. Whether you opt to hide it on a shelf of display it proudly on a countertop, it's not going to look out of place.

Priced at £229 / €269 / US$229 / AU$399, this is going to be a very appealing prospect for a lot of users. The device is expected to arrive in early January, with pre-orders opening before Christmas, just in time to get it on your wishlist.