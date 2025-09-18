I review bookshelf speakers for a living – my best value pick is on offer

One of my favourite things about covering consumer technology is that I get to indulge my passion for music across many different product types.

You'll always find me in a pair of the best headphones when I travel, as music is like a lifeblood and tempo for my writing. But when I'm in the home office, it's the best speakers that take pride of place.

Usually that'll be the latest Wi-Fi speakers – from the Bowers & Wilkins Zepellin, to the latest Devialet Phantom Ultimate – but there's a lot to be said about separates and bookshelf speakers, too.

I've had a freelance expert cover the best powered bookshelf speakers – from Kanto to KEF to Technics – but here I want to indulge in a speaker pair that requires a separate amp, but I think is totally worth it.

It's the Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 that are my top passive bookshelf speakers pick of 2025 – even more so now they're on offer in the UK, with a tasty £150 off the list price. Other territories can check out the shopping widget below to seek out the best deals.

What are the best bookshelf options?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Monitor Audio) (Image credit: Sonus Faber) (Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

Savvily, my freelance expert has also written about the best trio of passive bookshelf speakers before, too – which you can read about here, if my Bowers pick doesn't take your fancy.

There are lots of quality options in this space, with Monitor Audio's 89 and Sonus Faber's Lumina II being our other picks. But both are pricier than the Bowers & Wilkins offering.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Keep in mind that you'll also want an amplifier of equivalence to your speaker choice, which if you don't own one already will typically cost about the same as the speakers themselves.

Oh, and don't forget the cables! I don't vouch for super-pricey wires personally (and I know some people really do), but you'll want to ensure the best bi-wiring for your budget can be catered for, too.

So why are the B&W 607 best?

For me, though, it's the Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 that get my vote. Value is a big deal for many people at the moment (myself included) – but here good value in no way means 'cheap', as the S3 pair sound spectacular.

Note that Bowers & Wilkins does also produce passive loudspeakers in its line-up that cost more than an insurance broker. But its attention to ‘entry level’ represents remarkable attention to detail.

The S3 speakers punch well above their weight, with outright sound quality that's in no way compromised. Each speaker is composed of a 25mm double-dome tweeter and 130mm Continuum mid/bass driver.

These are technologies that appear in much more expensive Bowers & Wilkins designs, hence my point about no compromise being made. Sure, you won't get sound that's quite as big and broad as from Bowers' top-of-the-range models, but you'll get closer than you might imagine.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The 607 S3 deliver a remarkably enthusiastic and entertaining listening experience. Dynamic variations? No problem. Exciting? Absolutely – without sacrificing their balance or control.

Otherwise, however, it's the sheer quality of this product pair that I enjoy. I've seen them in the oak wood finish, which is lovely – although black or white options are also available.

So if you want the best passive bookshelf speakers at the best price, then the 607 S3 get my vote. Sure, you could pick the Monitor Audio or Sonus Faber instead, which are both great – but cost much more right now.

And if such a bookshelf speaker pair isn't what you're after, then I thoroughly recommend giving the Kanto Ren a go – which won't require a separate amplifier, aren't tonnes more cash, and sound decent (albeit not to Bowers levels, in my view).