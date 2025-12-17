Dreame expands beyond robot vacuums with its first-ever slim power bank

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame, best known for its robot vacuum cleaners, has launched its first-ever power bank in China. The Dreame Air Power 17 Magnetic Portable Power Bank comes in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh options, features a super-slim design, supports 15W wireless charging and 20W USB-C output. Priced at CNY 219 (roughly £25 or $30), there’s no word yet on a wider release, but with CES coming up, it’s definitely one to watch.

Usually known for its lineup of some of the best robot vacuum cleaners around, Dreame is kicking off the new year by stepping into a completely new product category. The brand has just launched its first-ever power bank in China, available in 5,000mAh and 10,000mAh versions.

We don’t see brands jump between categories like this every day, but it’s not unheard of either. After all, Anker is the name behind Eufy, and Xiaomi has already dipped its toes into pretty much everything. That said, Dreame’s new power bank really stands out thanks to its ultra-slim design, which feels especially impressive for a first attempt.

In China, the Dreame Air Power 17 Magnetic Portable Power Bank is priced at CNY 219 (roughly £25 or $30) and is available from selected retailers. For now, there’s no word on whether it might launch in other markets such as the UK, US or EU.

(Image credit: Dreame)

As for features, the Dreame Air Power Bank supports wireless charging, delivering up to 15W to a smartphone and 5W to compatible smartwatches. There’s also a USB-C port offering up to 20W output, which doubles as the charging port for the power bank itself. Battery levels are shown via LED indicators, and there’s even a slim built-in stand tucked neatly into the back.

Both capacity options measure 103 x 58.4mm, but thickness varies. The 5,000 mAh model is just 8.0mm thick, whilst the 10,000mAh version comes in at 12.8mm. Weight-wise, the smaller model weighs 123g, whilst the larger one comes in at 189g.

As mentioned, we’ll be keeping a close eye on whether this power bank makes its way beyond China. With CES just around the corner, it’s definitely not impossible, and we’ll be sure to update you if it does.