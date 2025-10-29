DJI's first-ever robot vacuum series has officially arrived – here's the full lineup
It’s taken a while, but DJI’s trio of robot vacuums are finally here
QUICK SUMMARY
DJI has officially launched its first-ever robot vacuum line – the DJI ROMO series – in Europe. Available in three versions, ROMO combines DJI’s drone-grade LiDAR and vision sensors for millimetre-precise obstacle detection and navigation.
Prices start at €1,299 and each model is available now via DJI's online store and select retailers.
It’s been pretty common knowledge for a while now that DJI – a brand known for making the best drones – was gearing up to launch its first-ever robot vacuum cleaner. First came the rumours, then a quiet debut in China back in August, and now it’s finally landed in Europe.
There are three versions of the new DJI ROMO line – the ROMO S in classic white, the ROMO A with a transparent top and white base, and the ROMO P, which is fully transparent. All three models pack the features you’d expect from one of the best robot vacuum cleaners, including self-emptying, obstacle detection, mopping and powerful suction.
It’s clear that DJI has borrowed heavily from its drone expertise here. ROMO’s obstacle detection is powered by dual fisheye vision sensors and solid-state LiDAR, giving it millimetre-level precision. It recognises and avoids obstacles, navigates under furniture in low light, and intelligently plans routes to avoid blind spots. Like a few other premium models we’ve seen this year, ROMO even has retractable arms that extend to clean along edges, corners and under furniture.
ROMO delivers up to 25,000 Pa of suction and 20 litres of airflow per second, and the base station uses high-pressure water jets to wash mop pads and flush away debris, offering up to 200 days of maintenance-free operation. There’s also a three-stage noise suppression system, which cuts sound by up to 80% during dust collection.
ROMO’s large 164 ml onboard water tank keeps mop pads consistently damp and automatically adjusts water flow for tougher dirt. It always sweeps before mopping to prevent dragging dust around, and the ROMO P adds extra perks like a separate compartment for cleaning solution and floor deodoriser.
Everything’s controlled through the DJI Home app, where you can set schedules, create custom room routines and get alerts when it’s time to refill or empty the tanks. There are also multiple smart modes, including pet-area cleaning, kitchen and bathroom deep cleans and carpet detection.
The DJI ROMO series is available now via DJI's online store and authorised retailers, with shipping already underway in select markets. Unfortunately, there's no UK release date yet, but we hopefully won't have to wait too long.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
EU price
Predicted UK price
ROMO S
€1,299
£1,099
ROMO A
€1,599
£1,299
ROMO P
€1,899
£1,499
For now, it looks seriously promising, and we can’t wait to see how it performs once testing begins.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
