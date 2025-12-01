Forget DJI, Amazon is selling a drone for kids under £36 – if you act fast
This drone deal is a steal – and more than 600 people gave it 5-stars
As we roll into the final hours of Cyber Monday – the final day of the Black Friday sales period – there are still plenty of decent last-minute deals out there to be had.
While I've been scouring through various great options – picking out the best deals from Argos, Currys, John Lewis and Amazon – there have been some strong drone deals.
One, in particular, for DJI's sub-250g drone that can withstand wind being a highlight – which my T3 colleague wrote about. Thing is, not everyone can afford a DJI drone.
Check out the Q10 Mini Drone deal on Amazon
With retailers really promoting 'gifting' at the moment, this drone deal captured my attention thanks to its tiny price tag. At under £36, who could say no? It could be an ideal gift.
This Cyber Monday deal has a countdown timer on it – as it'll only last until the end of today, Monday 1st December.
I can't attest to have ever flown this Hakasee drone, I must make clear, but the Amazon reviews are interesting – with 56% of the 1,142 reviews (at the time of writing) awarding it a full 5-stars.
That's 639 people, by my calculation, who gave this quadcopter the full-marks treatment – and that's before this deal even came to light. Now that it's even cheaper, that's only going to be more appealing.
You will need to be quick, however, if you want to take advantage of the deal. As you can see from its countdown timer, it's one of Amazon's "Doorbuster Deal" specials, designed with gifting in mind – but only until the end of Cyber Monday, when it's scheduled to return to full price.
I'm not saying the Q10 Mini will be better than a DJI purchase, by the way, just that if you're in gift shopping mode that it could suit the budget for an intended recipient who you may have in mind.
It does plenty of things, mind, as you can see from the demonstration video on Amazon's page. It's got a camera, can take shots of you when you trigger it with a gesture, can follow a flight path, and even do 3D flips at the touch of a button.
Not for you? Shop all Cyber Monday deals on Amazon here – its Top 100 is full of lots of tempting buys.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
