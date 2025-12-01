As we roll into the final hours of Cyber Monday – the final day of the Black Friday sales period – there are still plenty of decent last-minute deals out there to be had.

While I've been scouring through various great options – picking out the best deals from Argos, Currys, John Lewis and Amazon – there have been some strong drone deals.

One, in particular, for DJI's sub-250g drone that can withstand wind being a highlight – which my T3 colleague wrote about. Thing is, not everyone can afford a DJI drone.

Check out the Q10 Mini Drone deal on Amazon

With retailers really promoting 'gifting' at the moment, this drone deal captured my attention thanks to its tiny price tag. At under £36, who could say no? It could be an ideal gift.

I can't attest to have ever flown this Hakasee drone, I must make clear, but the Amazon reviews are interesting – with 56% of the 1,142 reviews (at the time of writing) awarding it a full 5-stars.

That's 639 people, by my calculation, who gave this quadcopter the full-marks treatment – and that's before this deal even came to light. Now that it's even cheaper, that's only going to be more appealing.

You will need to be quick, however, if you want to take advantage of the deal. As you can see from its countdown timer, it's one of Amazon's "Doorbuster Deal" specials, designed with gifting in mind – but only until the end of Cyber Monday, when it's scheduled to return to full price.

I'm not saying the Q10 Mini will be better than a DJI purchase, by the way, just that if you're in gift shopping mode that it could suit the budget for an intended recipient who you may have in mind.

It does plenty of things, mind, as you can see from the demonstration video on Amazon's page. It's got a camera, can take shots of you when you trigger it with a gesture, can follow a flight path, and even do 3D flips at the touch of a button.

Not for you? Shop all Cyber Monday deals on Amazon here – its Top 100 is full of lots of tempting buys.