Cyber Monday UK deals 2025 – the final day of Black Friday sales

Just as December follows November, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, offering more great deals into the week ahead. Traditionally, Cyber Monday was when the online deals would happen, when Black Friday deals were very much in-store only. Today, though, that's not the case and more events take place online than on the high street.

Cyber Monday is still more common in the US than here in the UK, as many retailers choose to simply run their Black Friday sales until 2nd December. However, it's sometimes a chance to find discounts on tech that even beat those offered over Black Friday and the weekend between.

There are, of course, plenty of deals that simply continue over from the earlier sales and still offer some of the biggest savings. On this page, we've rounded up all the discounts that are worth looking at right now – whichever sale they are part of.

Essential Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday best TV deals

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch
Save 35%
Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: was £2,499 now £1,619 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.

View Deal
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch
Save 45%
Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,044 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
Save 56%
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

View Deal
LG C5 65-inch OLED TV
Save 25%
LG C5 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,799 now £1,349.10 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.

View Deal
Hisense U8Q MiniLED QLED 75-inch TV
Save 36%
Hisense U8Q MiniLED QLED 75-inch TV: was £1,999 now £1,279 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Hisense's epic 75-inch MiniLED TV has all the features you need for gaming and movies, from Dolby Atmos to 165Hz refresh.

View Deal
Philips OLED 910 65-inch OLED TV
Save 30% (£670)
Philips OLED 910 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,529 at AO.com
Read moreRead less

The 65-inch model comes with a £400 discount – increased to £670 when you sign-up to AO's Five Star membership. That's a one-off fee, meaning a £630 saving if you're not yet a member. That seems well worth it to me, though, if you've had this Ambilight TV on your radar.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Headphone deals

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e
Save 18%
Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.

View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins Px8
Save 34%
Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was £529 now £349.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

You can see and feel why the PX8 are the highest-end Bowers & Wilkins headphones from the moment you open the box. The high-end materials and high-end audio output are second to none – and now the price is lower than ever before too.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5
Save 20%
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £249 now £199.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.

View Deal
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro
Save £30.99
Anker Soundcore Space One Pro: was £149.99 now £119 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

These headphones are a bit like wearing a cloud – they're just so light, and that might make you think they won't sound too great. You'd be wrong, because they also pack in great audio, making them a steal at this price.

View Deal
Apple AirPods 4
Save 17%
Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at John Lewis
Read moreRead less

The latest generation of the standard AirPods sound incredible. While you can buy them with noise cancellation, these are without, but for general use, they're still great.

View Deal
DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £999 now £849 at Richer Sounds
Read moreRead less

The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.

View Deal
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £163.22 now £119 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The Powerbeats Pro is a great pair of buds for those who like to stay active. Thanks to their secure hook design they'll stay put even during the toughest of workouts. Save 46% off now!

View Deal

Cyber Monday audio deals

Sonos Era 300
Save 22%
Sonos Era 300 : was £449 now £348 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Save on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.

View Deal
