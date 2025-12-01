Cyber Monday UK deals 2025 – the final day of Black Friday sales

Just as December follows November, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, offering more great deals into the week ahead. Traditionally, Cyber Monday was when the online deals would happen, when Black Friday deals were very much in-store only. Today, though, that's not the case and more events take place online than on the high street.

Cyber Monday is still more common in the US than here in the UK, as many retailers choose to simply run their Black Friday sales until 2nd December. However, it's sometimes a chance to find discounts on tech that even beat those offered over Black Friday and the weekend between.

There are, of course, plenty of deals that simply continue over from the earlier sales and still offer some of the biggest savings. On this page, we've rounded up all the discounts that are worth looking at right now – whichever sale they are part of.

Essential Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday best TV deals

Save 45% Sony A80L OLED 55-inch: was £1,899 now £1,044 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55in: was £749.99 now £329.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.

Save 30% (£670) Philips OLED 910 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,529 at AO.com Read more Read less ▼ The 65-inch model comes with a £400 discount – increased to £670 when you sign-up to AO's Five Star membership. That's a one-off fee, meaning a £630 saving if you're not yet a member. That seems well worth it to me, though, if you've had this Ambilight TV on your radar.

Cyber Monday Headphone deals

Save 18% Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £240 now £196 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.

Save 34% Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was £529 now £349.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ You can see and feel why the PX8 are the highest-end Bowers & Wilkins headphones from the moment you open the box. The high-end materials and high-end audio output are second to none – and now the price is lower than ever before too.

Save £30.99 Anker Soundcore Space One Pro: was £149.99 now £119 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ These headphones are a bit like wearing a cloud – they're just so light, and that might make you think they won't sound too great. You'd be wrong, because they also pack in great audio, making them a steal at this price.

Save 17% Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ The latest generation of the standard AirPods sound incredible. While you can buy them with noise cancellation, these are without, but for general use, they're still great.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £163.22 now £119 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Powerbeats Pro is a great pair of buds for those who like to stay active. Thanks to their secure hook design they'll stay put even during the toughest of workouts. Save 46% off now!