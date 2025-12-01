Cyber Monday UK deals 2025 – the final day of Black Friday sales
Tech deals are here for Cyber Monday with big savings on TVs, headphones and more from all the biggest retailers
Just as December follows November, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, offering more great deals into the week ahead. Traditionally, Cyber Monday was when the online deals would happen, when Black Friday deals were very much in-store only. Today, though, that's not the case and more events take place online than on the high street.
Cyber Monday is still more common in the US than here in the UK, as many retailers choose to simply run their Black Friday sales until 2nd December. However, it's sometimes a chance to find discounts on tech that even beat those offered over Black Friday and the weekend between.
There are, of course, plenty of deals that simply continue over from the earlier sales and still offer some of the biggest savings. On this page, we've rounded up all the discounts that are worth looking at right now – whichever sale they are part of.
Essential Cyber Monday deals
- 🏷️ Apple: AirTags (4 Pack)
was £119, now £74 at Amazon
- 🎧 Apple AirPods 4,
was £119, now £99 at Amazon
- 💻 Apple iPad Air 11-inch M3
was £599, now £499 at Amazon
- 🎨 Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, 60% off, now £98.99
- 🎧 Bowers & Wilkins: PX7 S2e:
was £240now £196 at Amazon
- 📺 Hisense: 55 Inch QLED 4K Smart TV 50% off, now £349
- 💻 Apple: MacBook Air M2
was £849,now £699 at John Lewis
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 bundle:
was £489now £399 at Argos
- 🎧 Nothing Headphone (1)
was £299, now £199 at Nothing
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £499 at Currys
- 🧑🍳 Ninja Max 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer
was £229.99now £158 at Currys
- ☕ De'Longhi Magnifica S Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
was £479.99now £299 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249now £169.99 at Argos
- 🕹️ SecretLab Titan Evo:
was £469now £419 at Secretlab
- 📖 Amazon Kindle: 21% off the new Kindle Paperwhite
- 📺 Amazon: Fire TV Omni QLED 55in
was £749.99, now £329.99
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
was £599now £469.99
- 🕹️ Sony PlayStation 5 console,
was £479, now £379
- 🔊 Sonos: Era 300
was £449,now £348
- 🔊 Sonos: Ray soundbar
was £279,now £158
- 💍 Ultrahuman Ring Air,
was £329,now £229
- 📺 XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector,
was £1129, now £599 at Amazon
Cyber Monday best TV deals
Read moreRead less▼
An impressive OLED TV with 120Hz refresh, Google TV OS and 360 Spatial Sound.
Read moreRead less▼
With a beautifully managed OLED panel and great sound direct from the panel itself (literally – Sony uses actuators in the screen), the A80L is a 5-star premium OLED TV – except now its price tag is altogether less so thanks to a massive £800 off the usual asking price.
Read moreRead less▼
Until recently Amazon's top-tier TV (a 2024 model has since been revealed), the 'Omni QLED' part mean it's got the same Quantum Dot LED technology as you'll find in Samsung's premium sets. That means ultra-wide colours and lots of brightness. Fire TV, meanwhile, means built-in catch-up services, so it's brilliantly easy to use.
Read moreRead less▼
LG's sensibly priced OLED TV just got a bit more affordable with this deal, and is well worth snapping up.
Read moreRead less▼
Hisense's epic 75-inch MiniLED TV has all the features you need for gaming and movies, from Dolby Atmos to 165Hz refresh.
Read moreRead less▼
The 65-inch model comes with a £400 discount – increased to £670 when you sign-up to AO's Five Star membership. That's a one-off fee, meaning a £630 saving if you're not yet a member. That seems well worth it to me, though, if you've had this Ambilight TV on your radar.
Cyber Monday Headphone deals
Read moreRead less▼
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.
Read moreRead less▼
You can see and feel why the PX8 are the highest-end Bowers & Wilkins headphones from the moment you open the box. The high-end materials and high-end audio output are second to none – and now the price is lower than ever before too.
Read moreRead less▼
Winning the 2022 T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star ANC headphones are no doubt among the very best you can buy. The price has tumbled even further this Black Friday, making them an even better purchase than ever before.
Read moreRead less▼
These headphones are a bit like wearing a cloud – they're just so light, and that might make you think they won't sound too great. You'd be wrong, because they also pack in great audio, making them a steal at this price.
Read moreRead less▼
The latest generation of the standard AirPods sound incredible. While you can buy them with noise cancellation, these are without, but for general use, they're still great.
Read moreRead less▼
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.
Read moreRead less▼
The Powerbeats Pro is a great pair of buds for those who like to stay active. Thanks to their secure hook design they'll stay put even during the toughest of workouts. Save 46% off now!
Cyber Monday audio deals
Read moreRead less▼
Save on the white version of this incredible smart speaker, featuring Dolby Atmos sound.