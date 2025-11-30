I've been reviewing games for 37 years and this is the only PS5 controller I use – now £50 off

Having owned a PS5, PS5 Digital Edition and, since late last year, a PS5 Pro, I've tested a whole load of different controllers over the last five years. I've gone through several official DualSenses – with many breaking or becoming spongy in operation. And I've reviewed a fair few pro controllers for PS5, with some standouts.

However, there's one controller I've gone back to every time. I've even bought a second, in fact, for an additional console. It's the DualSense Edge, and it's undoubtedly the best pro controller for the PlayStation 5 – whichever model you own.

Even more so with at its amazing Black Friday / Cyber Monday price point. Now just £149.99 in the UK and $159.99 in the US, the DualSense Edge is essential for anyone who wants stability, durability and the best PS5 gaming experience.

UK deal Save 25% Sony DualSense Edge (white): was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon A truly awesome controller, you can even change the thumbstick modules for replacements if you feel they might be wearing out. That extends its lifespan dramatically.

US deal Save 20% Sony DualSense Edge (white): was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon The white controller has a 20% discount on Amazon.com in the States. That puts it at a very reasonable $159.99. You also get the carry case and different stick cap sizes to swap out.

As well as a sturdier build quality, additional paddle buttons on the rear, and a few other bells and whistles, the DualSense Edge controller can be set in up to four different profile configurations. These can be chosen from when playing on the PS5, so you can swap the precise control attributes depending on the type of game – such as sports or first-person shooter.

I would also add a couple of replacement thumbstick modules to your wishlist, as they could come in handy somewhere down the line, and I've found them to go out of stock regularly.

They cost £19.99 / $19.99 each and I've found Currys to be a good stockist for them in the UK, while Best Buy often has them available in the US.