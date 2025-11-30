I've been reviewing games for 37 years and this is the only PS5 controller I use – now £50 off
I've tested many PS5 controllers, but this comes out top every time
Having owned a PS5, PS5 Digital Edition and, since late last year, a PS5 Pro, I've tested a whole load of different controllers over the last five years. I've gone through several official DualSenses – with many breaking or becoming spongy in operation. And I've reviewed a fair few pro controllers for PS5, with some standouts.
However, there's one controller I've gone back to every time. I've even bought a second, in fact, for an additional console. It's the DualSense Edge, and it's undoubtedly the best pro controller for the PlayStation 5 – whichever model you own.
Even more so with at its amazing Black Friday / Cyber Monday price point. Now just £149.99 in the UK and $159.99 in the US, the DualSense Edge is essential for anyone who wants stability, durability and the best PS5 gaming experience.
A truly awesome controller, you can even change the thumbstick modules for replacements if you feel they might be wearing out. That extends its lifespan dramatically.
Released after the white DualSense Edge, this black version is identical apart from the colour. It also comes with a black carry case.
The white controller has a 20% discount on Amazon.com in the States. That puts it at a very reasonable $159.99. You also get the carry case and different stick cap sizes to swap out.
A touch more expensive in the US Cyber Monday sales, the black DualSense Edge is still an amazing controller for this price.
As well as a sturdier build quality, additional paddle buttons on the rear, and a few other bells and whistles, the DualSense Edge controller can be set in up to four different profile configurations. These can be chosen from when playing on the PS5, so you can swap the precise control attributes depending on the type of game – such as sports or first-person shooter.
I would also add a couple of replacement thumbstick modules to your wishlist, as they could come in handy somewhere down the line, and I've found them to go out of stock regularly.
They cost £19.99 / $19.99 each and I've found Currys to be a good stockist for them in the UK, while Best Buy often has them available in the US.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.