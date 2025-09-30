How do you improve on perfection? It's not a word that you tend to use often as a tech reviewer, but I think most right-handed users tend to agree that the Logitech MX Master 3S is pretty close to perfection, and it's been the mouse I use for work since its release day a few years ago.

Now, though, after a longer gap than it's left for ages, Logitech is bringing out the MX Master 4, and you can pretty clearly tell from looking at it that there was a lot that had to stay the same. I first got my hands on the MX Master 4 at IFA 2025 in Berlin, behind closed doors, but I've also now been using it every day for over a week, and it's a seriously impressive bit of productivity kit, mostly for what it keeps the same rather than what it changes.

Revolution? Not quite...

(Image credit: Future)

The silhouette of the MX Master 4 is a supremely recognisable one – the same ergonomic shape with a chunky thumb rest that defined its predecessors. Visually, the only real differences are that the click buttons are now translucent and more rounded, the sideways scroll wheel juts out more, and that thumb-rest has its own design on it, in concentric waves.

That last bit gives a hint as to the actual major addition to the MX Master 4 – haptic feedback. That might sound quite out there, and it's something that gaming brand Razer has made a big show of for immersion, but Logitech has deployed it with quite a light touch.

Now, in certain applications (a tie-in list of which will grow over time), you'll get small knocks of feedback on your thumb as you do certain things, with the most obvious example being a start-up crinkle when you turn the mouse on. One use I've tried is in Photoshop (Adobe is an early partner), where butting an image up against a guideline can give you a tiny knock of feedback to make it even more obvious when you're lined up.

The other new feature on the thumb-rest is an actual button that can summon a new UI element – a wheel of options that superimposes itself on your screen. Again, in applications like Adobe's with official plugins, this can be a menu full of options to save you from menus and sub-menus, saving masses of time when it all adds up over a working week.

Even if there aren't tie-ins for you, though, you can use Logitech's software to customise the options in the wheel (which can also have sub-menus of its own, to offer dozens of quick selections). It's basically a shortcut wheel you can summon any time, and I can see real productivity masters going to town with it.

Consistency is key

The Logitech MX Master 3S, as a reminder (Image credit: Logitech)

So, there's the requisite new feature in the form of haptics, and it all falls under "no downsides" in terms of using the MX Master 4. Aside from that, though, much is the same as it ever was. The mouse retains the incredible silent clicking action from the revised 3S, which is hugely welcome for office workers.

You get 70 days of use on a charge, with new quick charging getting you three hours from a single minute of charging, so that's not much of a concern. It also has double the signal strength of the 3S for a more stable connection, apparently, although I've unsurprisingly noticed no difference (since I never had a single issue with the 3S).

The scroll wheel, which changes between ratcheting and scrolling freely depending on how you configure it and how violently you spin it, remains the best in the business, while the horizontal scrolling is super handy for creatives. The mouse's weight is nearly the exact same, too, making for a very smooth transition if you're moving from a recent MX Master to this one.

Whether you should do that is another question – this new mouse costs £119.99, the same price as the 3S at launch, which means if you're in the market for the best, you might as well get it. Still, you can get a 3S right now on Amazon UK for £74.29, which is a big saving for a mouse that's 99% as good as its successor, in my experience so far.

So, this might not be one that you need to upgrade to, but if you do, oh boy, is it a pleasure to use. I feel completely happy calling it the best productivity mouse in the world, and I'm looking forward to using it for the foreseeable – although I don't think you're exactly missing out if you have a Master 3 or 3S.