Those of us lucky enough to secure one on the day it released (mid-lockdown) have now been enjoying the PS5 for five years, and that time's seen some really special games and experiences. Still, while my job means I'm swimming in add-ons for the console, from controllers to headsets, many people still lack some superb extras to elevate their experience.

So, it being the holiday season, this is the perfect time to give someone special in your life an accessory that could change everything about how they use their PS5. We know how gift guides on the internet normally look, with hundreds of items for you to sift through, so I've kept things tighter, instead, with just three of my very top choices to check out. I'll vouch for each and explain why you should consider it, so keep reading to see what's on the list.

T3's Top 3

PlayStation DualSense Edge Controller Check Amazon Check Walmart £169.99 at PlayStation Direct UK For those with a chunky budget for their gift, there's nothing quite like the DualSense Edge to upgrade your PS5 experience. It's Sony's own pro controller, with extra buttons and replaceable sticks, and it feels amazing to use. For gamers aspiring to improve in competitive games, it can be a huge leg-up, but it's also so nicely integrated into the PS5 software that it's a joy to use in any circumstances. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 £179.99 at Amazon UK Okay, this is another quite pricy option, but I don't want to recommend a mediocre headset, and this is my favourite mid-range choice. SteelSeries' headset is incredibly comfortable and boasts really great sound, along with more than 50 hours of battery life on a charge. Its microphone is totally hidden when you don't need it, too, which might just be my favourite feature of all. Acer Predator GM7 1TB SSD £81.99 at Amazon UK There's no such thing as too much storage – but the base PS5 doesn't have enough for more than about 10 games if you're lucky. Doubling it can be less expensive than you might think, as proven by this SSD, which will help your gift recipient to keep more of their favourite games installed without having to constantly delete and re-download them, which can be really handy. It's easy to install, too, as a bonus.

Which PS5 accessory should you gift?

A good PS5 accessory can be a total game-changer, and all three of the ones I've picked out above should make a material difference to how your gift recipient games, which is my aim.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 is a really excellent wireless headset at its price, one that I tested earlier this year and found deeply impressive. I prefer the truly high-end Arctis Nova Elite, of course, but it's three times the price, so it's not exactly a mainstream gifting option. If your person doesn't have a headset, or theirs is super cheap, this is a total winner.

The DualSense Edge, meanwhile, is a stunner of a pro controller, and will make anyone feel like a better gamer just by virtue of its build quality. If your recipient wants to get better at online gaming, this could be the best choice.

Finally, if you hear them moaning about gaming storage all the time, then they're probably in need of an SSD to expand their library without needing to redownload things regularly. In that case, the cheaper 1TB SSD could be your top pick.