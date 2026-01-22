'Super console' combines PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch 2 in one – and yes, it really does work
The Ningtendo PXbox 5 is surely the greatest custom console ever made
YouTuber XNZ has created a 'super console' which includes a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch 2.
The Ningtendo PXbox 5 – as she calls it – is a neat solution that can switch between the systems at the press of a button.
The days of the games console could be coming to an end, with some expecting the PS6 and whatever the next Xbox is called to be the last in a decades-long release cycle.
PC gaming, handhelds and cloud gaming are on a steep ascent, proving you no longer need a traditional box under your TV. In addition, convergence is rising rapidly – the console wars look to be over, with Xbox releasing its games cross-platform and PlayStation slowly following suit.
It's therefore becoming increasingly likely that we'll need to own multiple platforms in future – all the games will be available through the one system, surely?
In fact, thanks to YouTuber Xiao Ningzi (AKA XNZ), that's pretty much true today, too. Her custom-built Ningtendo PBox 5 is a single-box console that can play PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch 2 games.
As shown in a 16-minute video on her YouTube channel (via VGC), the 'super console' contains the boards for each system inside a neatly made cabinet. And they can be switched between using a massive button on the top.
We particularly like the way the light strip on the front changes colour depending on the system – red for Nintendo, green for Xbox and blue for PlayStation, as it should be.
If only there was space to chuck in the innards of a Steam Deck too. That'd be my absolutely dream machine, for sure.
"I’m quite satisfied with the final result of this 3-in-1 Ningtendo PXbox 5. At first, I just wanted to make it as a joke, but I didn’t expect it to be actually useful," said XNZ.
"It looks pretty good too. It retains the full functionality of all three consoles, while reducing the size and simplifying the wiring."
If only she could market it – I'd be heading straight for the cash point.
