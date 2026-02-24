I hadn't touched my Switch 2 for 3 months until I got a new, affordable pro controller – I can't recommend it enough

While I was thrilled when my Nintendo Switch 2 arrived on launch day last year, having pre-ordered it as soon as i was able, I found myself using it less and less as the months went on. That was partly due to the lack of flagship first-party games, but also because I just don't like its ergonomics as a handheld.

I was also less inclined to use it in comparison with the PS5 it sits next to. Not least because I feel the DualSense controller is considerably better than the Switch 2 Pro Controller for most games. However, I've now found an alternative for the Nintendo machine that has made me think again.

The 8BitDo Pro 3 controller is by far the best I've tried for the Switch 2 (and original Nintendo Switch, at that). It has retro charm – even coming in a GameCube-style purple colourway – and it links with the console perfectly, both via Bluetooth and through its included 2.4GHz wireless dongle.

But the main reason it's become my go-to controller is that it also sports TMR thumbsticks and Hall Effect triggers – neither of which can be found on Nintendo's more expensive alternative (or the DualSense, for that matter).

Why I chose the 8BitDo Pro 3 controller for my Switch 2

Both TMR and Hall Effect technologies use magnetic sensors for more accuracy and precision when you either move the joystick or press a button. They are also impervious to stick drift, so should never let you down.

I'm also keen on the compatibility of the 8BitDo Pro 3. Not only will it work with Switch and Switch 2, you can use the controller with PC, iPhone, iPad and Android devices. It works well with SteamOS too, so can be linked to a Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go S when they are in a dock, for example.

And finally, another neat trick is that as well as swap the thumbcaps for arcade-style balls, you can swap around the A, B, X, Y buttons to suit the system.

If you need the controller to work better with PC games, you can opt for an Xbox-style configuration, where A is on the bottom. Alternatively, you can switch them around to Nintendo's, with A on the right-hand side.

Each button attaches magnetically and is firmly attached during play.

That, for me, has meant I can use the same controller for multiple systems, making it even better value for money. It's also extremely comfortable and.the only caveat is that I wish it would work with PlayStation and Xbox too.

Still, the 8BitDo Pro 3 is now the controller I recommend to gamers amongst my friends and family. There really isn't anything better out there for Switch 2 right now, in my opinion.