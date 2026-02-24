I hadn't touched my Switch 2 for 3 months until I got a new, affordable pro controller – I can't recommend it enough
The 8BitDo Pro 3 Controller completely changed the way I play with my Nintendo Switch 2
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
While I was thrilled when my Nintendo Switch 2 arrived on launch day last year, having pre-ordered it as soon as i was able, I found myself using it less and less as the months went on. That was partly due to the lack of flagship first-party games, but also because I just don't like its ergonomics as a handheld.
I was also less inclined to use it in comparison with the PS5 it sits next to. Not least because I feel the DualSense controller is considerably better than the Switch 2 Pro Controller for most games. However, I've now found an alternative for the Nintendo machine that has made me think again.
The 8BitDo Pro 3 is capable of working wirelessly over Bluetooth but also with lower latency through its 2.4GHz connection. An included USB dongle even fits into the charging dock, making for an elegant and simple solution.
- Buy from Amazon UK: £55.27 £42.70
- Buy from Amazon US: $69.99 $57.39
The 8BitDo Pro 3 controller is by far the best I've tried for the Switch 2 (and original Nintendo Switch, at that). It has retro charm – even coming in a GameCube-style purple colourway – and it links with the console perfectly, both via Bluetooth and through its included 2.4GHz wireless dongle.
But the main reason it's become my go-to controller is that it also sports TMR thumbsticks and Hall Effect triggers – neither of which can be found on Nintendo's more expensive alternative (or the DualSense, for that matter).
Why I chose the 8BitDo Pro 3 controller for my Switch 2
Both TMR and Hall Effect technologies use magnetic sensors for more accuracy and precision when you either move the joystick or press a button. They are also impervious to stick drift, so should never let you down.
I'm also keen on the compatibility of the 8BitDo Pro 3. Not only will it work with Switch and Switch 2, you can use the controller with PC, iPhone, iPad and Android devices. It works well with SteamOS too, so can be linked to a Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go S when they are in a dock, for example.
And finally, another neat trick is that as well as swap the thumbcaps for arcade-style balls, you can swap around the A, B, X, Y buttons to suit the system.
If you need the controller to work better with PC games, you can opt for an Xbox-style configuration, where A is on the bottom. Alternatively, you can switch them around to Nintendo's, with A on the right-hand side.
Each button attaches magnetically and is firmly attached during play.
That, for me, has meant I can use the same controller for multiple systems, making it even better value for money. It's also extremely comfortable and.the only caveat is that I wish it would work with PlayStation and Xbox too.
Still, the 8BitDo Pro 3 is now the controller I recommend to gamers amongst my friends and family. There really isn't anything better out there for Switch 2 right now, in my opinion.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.