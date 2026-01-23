Nintendo's 'smart' Talking Flower is the most ludicrous piece of tat I've ever wanted so badly – and yes, I have already placed my preorder
Straight out of Super Mario Bros Wonder, the Talking Flower will annoy you all day with pithy comments
Quick Summary
If you thought the Alarmo clock was a strange device for Nintendo to make, just take a look at its latest. The Talking Flower is a "smart" speaking ornament with the potential to annoy you all day.
But even considering that, I still want one. In fact, I've already preordered mine – with preorders and pre-registration open on Nintendo UK and Nintendo US as I write.
In all fairness, at £24.99 / $34.99 respectively, it's hardly going to break the bank. However, although it can talk and even tell you the weather (of sorts), it's no replacement for a smart speaker – such as an Amazon Echo device.
That's because you can't actually talk to it. Instead, the Talking Flower is designed to simply bark out quips and comments all day, or whenever you press the large button on its base.
It'll tell you what hour it is (which it can – hilariously – get wrong at times), and it can inform you of your room temperature thanks to a built in sensor. However, there's no internet connection, so you can't get any other useful information.
An internal clock will enable it to clam up at night though, so you won't hear it jabbering away while you try to sleep. And you can set your bed and wake up times, to have it wish you good night or morning.
It'll also tell you when its battery is running low.
The Flower can speak in multiple languages – English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. While a long button press can even set it into mute mode.
It's a pretty niche product really, considering the character has only appeared in one game so far – but it's something I'm planning to add to the other game-related ephemera gracing my shelves. It should sit next to my Crash Bandicoot Lego build and Fallout Funko Pops, which reminds me – where did I put my life again?
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
