Nintendo's smart alarm clock is now available to everyone

Quick Summary Nintendo has made its Alarmo alarm clock available through other retailers in the US in celebration of Mario Day. If you're in the UK, it's still exclusive to Nintendo's store, but those in the US can buy it through Walmart and Target.

If you're a Mario fan (come on, who isn't) and you live in the US, there's some good news this week – Nintendo's Alarmo is now available to buy without a Switch Online membership and outside of the Nintendo Store.

In celebration of Mario Day on the weekend, Nintendo made its Alarmo alarm clock available through both Target and Walmart. Previously, the very cute (though very expensive) alarm clock was only available directly through Nintendo and until February of this year, you needed to have a Switch Online membership too.

The expansion into Target and Walmart stores, which was picked up by Engadget, means more people can get access to this little delight for their bedside table.

What is Alarmo and where can you buy it?

Alarmo was first announced in October 2024 and it comes with a range of built-in themes based on Nintendo games, including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 and Ring Fit Adventure.

These are all available as soon as you switch the alarm clock on, though Nintendo has said there will be more, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, available in the future.

Once you pick the theme you want, Alarmo will wake you up and send you to sleep with various sounds and animations, so you can have Mario and friends get you out of bed every morning. It responds to your movements with game noises too, like the coin collection ping from Super Mario Odyssey as you shuffle around your bed.

When you get up, the characters celebrate too, which is very cute. And the motion sensors on board this retro-looking alarm clock allow for sleep tracking, though the reviews of Nintendo's Alarmo have suggested that feature isn't really on a par with a dedicated fitness wearable.

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo – Wake up to a world of games! - YouTube Watch On

If it's accurate sleep tracking you are after, you will probably be better to spend your money on a smartwatch or smart ring, but neither will see Mario excited that you've got yourself up, so we'll let you decide what's more important to you.

The Alarmo is available now through Nintendo, Target and Walmart if you live in the US. If you're in the UK, you will still need to buy it through the Nintendo store. It costs £89.99 in the UK and $100 in the US.