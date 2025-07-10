This Pac-Man Xbox controller has been overpriced for months, but its Prime Day deal finally fits my budget

There are plenty of game controller bargains available this Prime Day, with pro controller deals being especially popular. However, I've actually had my eye on a different type of gamepad since it arrived on Amazon earlier this year.

The Pac-Man Special Edition PowerA Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X/S is a pretty distinctive pad. It is adorned with the screen layout from the classic arcade machine, plus a bright yellow rear casing that really makes it stand out.

It even glows in the dark, with UV lighting making it pop even more. And additional assignable buttons, plus trigger locks take it above and beyond a conventional Xbox controller.

The only problem is that I've found it hard to justify the spend – at £99.99 / $99.99 it's always been a touch overpriced I feel.

That's why this Prime Day deal – available until midnight tomorrow, Friday 12 July – brings music to my ears. I can now get the controller for just £70.16 in the UK, while US Xbox owners also get a great discount, with it down to $74.99 there.

There are plenty of other Xbox controller deals both in the UK and US this Prime Day. You can check on the dedicated Amazon Prime Day deals page for your region.

One thing to note though is that to get the best deals during the event you will need to be a member of Amazon Prime.

You can sign up for a free trial though, which lasts for 30-days before the first payment is taken from your account. That way you can make use of all the deals you fancy, then either cancel your subscription before needing to pay the fee, or just carry on with all the other benefits on offer.

One that will likely attract gamers is Prime Gaming – it provides a huge selection of completely free PC games (sometimes Xbox) to download and keep each month. This is also great if you own a PC gaming handheld, such as as Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go.