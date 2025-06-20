If I could buy any gaming chair it’d be this SecretLab Lamborghini collab – but only 100 are being made!

Quick Summary SecretLab is to make only 100 of its super-limited-edition Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera gaming chair. Following its full reveal, fans will be able to purchase from 23 June at 09:00 PDT, which is 12:00 EDT and 17:00 BST.

I spend a lot of time in my office and my chair is starting to fall to bits as a result of its overuse. Everyone I know recommends the best gaming chairs as ideal office options, too, given they're designed for extended periods of use.

SecretLab is highly regarded in that market, of course, but the brand is well-known for some of its great collaborations – in particular Lamborghini. The previous Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Edition sold out in mere minutes – and the same is expected of the new release too.

Today, 20 June 2025, marks the reveals of the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera. Only 100 of them will be available worldwide. And you can buy one from 23 June – so in just a matter of days.

How can I buy SecretLab's new Lamborghini gaming chair?

While there are twice as many of this new model up for grabs compared to the last drop, if anything it's likely to sell out twice as quickly, with demand clearly high. If I had the time and, indeed, the money then this is the gaming/office chair I'd want to own.

Best be savvy and bookmark SecretLab's dedicated Automobili Lamborghini page ahead of time, I should think, and make sure you've sketched out how to quickly grab one of this very limited-edition releases.

The details are what make this new chair stand out. There's a custom carbon top plate, as inspired by Lamborghini’s signature Forged Composites, which will be unique from one model to the next.

The comfort guarantees to be of the utmost quality too, with the Dinamica upholstery used being the same that you'll find in Lamborghini's luxury supercars. Add the exclusivity of the numbered badge and this is a gaming chair like no other.

Bit rich for your tastes? SecretLab also makes some other great options, with the Titan series an absolute winner. Check out the shopping widget below if that's the more logical path for you to take. I know that, logically, it would be for me too... but there's no harm in dreaming!