Best gaming chairs 2019: premium and comfy seats to play games

You've arrived at the T3 guide to the best gaming chairs for 2019, an indispensable resource for anyone looking to improve their comfort levels and stamina during extended gaming sessions.

We're huge gamers ourselves (of both the PC and console variety), and so we know a top-notch desktop gaming chair when we see one. We've got the expertise to make sure the next chair you buy isn't just well reviewed but – even more importantly – is the absolute best gaming chair for you and the way you game.

Whether you're after the best gaming chair on a budget or really want to splash the cash, we've got you covered: whether it's the best rocking gaming chair, the best gaming chair for PS4 games, the best gaming chair under £200, or simply a great all-round gaming chair at Amazon or Walmart, we've got what you need.

Remember though that while this guide is an authoritative source of the best gaming chair information, it is also vital that you do you research thoroughly before pulling the trigger on an upgrade – so be sure to read up on each chair you're interested in both here and on the manufacturer's own website.

After all, picking out a top-quality gaming chair can make a big difference to your gaming performance, just like your choice of monitor and input devices. Don't take your buying decision lightly, or you could end up with a seat that lets you down in a key area, affecting your comfort or gaming ability.

Getting the best gaming chair for PC or console means getting a better chance of hitting those enemy targets or those high scores you've been chasing, and that makes it a no-brainer to take some time picking out the absolute best gaming chair for you. Read on to discover the greatest gaming chairs of 2019.

Best gaming chairs 2019: what to look out for

When buying a gaming chair, look out for the differing levels of comfort and support included with each model, like the ability to make adjustments to height, arm rests, and the way the chair reclines too. Detachable cushions are a bonus as well, for that extra layer of comfort.

You should also find out what discipline or gaming genre the chair might have been tailored for, if any – some of the best gaming chairs on the market have been designed with racing or flight simulations in mind, for example, though there are plenty of general, all-round gaming chairs available too.

What's the best gaming chair? There are many different gaming chairs tailored towards PC gaming, as well as playing games on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, with size, build material (such as leather), and feature sets differing. The best gaming chair is therefore, first and foremost, the one that is most suited to your particular gaming setup and intended usage scenarios. Certain gaming chairs, for example, are built for use in simulation games such as racers and flight sims, while others specialise in supporting gamers in MOBA or FPS titles.

Naturally, you should also consider the look and style you're going for when choosing one the best gaming chairs currently available in 2019. Everyone's tastes differ a little in this department.

Fortunately, most gaming chairs are suitably stylish and tend to resemble leather-clad racing car seats, but you'll obviously want to pick a style that goes the best with your gaming room decor, as well as a colour that won't annoy you or your partner hours into your latest gaming marathon.

With a mixture of tastes and usage scenarios catered for, from luxurious and leather-clad, to super-soft and stylish, here's our list of the very best gaming chairs available in 2019.

Best gaming chairs 2019: the best gaming chair makers

When you're picking out the best gaming chair money can buy, it's also absolutely crucial that you pick one up from a premium, respected chair maker with a proper heritage – or, alternatively, a new brand that comes well recommended by others.

With a lot of new entrants in the market just lately, the waters are now well and truly muddied, making it hard for the uninitiated to tell if a gaming chair has the build quality to go the distance.

The makers that follow here are approved by T3 to be gaming chair producers of the highest quality: Nitro Concepts, Secretlab, GT Omega Racing, EWIN, Noblechairs, X Rocker, DXRacer, Vertagear, Corsair, Brazen, and Songmics.

The best gaming chairs 2019: T3's top gaming chair picks

The Nitro Concepts S300 is one of the best gaming chairs on the market today, offering great comfort and features at an attractive price point.

1. Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair A high-tech, well-priced chair that specialises in long gaming session comfort Reasons to buy + 7 different colours to choose from + Comfy, ergonomic design + Integrated H.E.A.T. system Check Walmart

Ideal for long gaming sessions, the S300 from Nitro Concepts gaming chair is fitted with top-of-the-range materials and tech to keep you comfy for hours. It's got built-in adjustment technology that combines great design, luxury materials and ergonomics to ensure you feel supported and comfortable.

One of the things we love the most about Nitro Concepts chairs is they come in a huge range of great-looking colours. You can get your hands on an S300 in yellow, green, blue, orange, red, white and black.

Overall, for the price point, we think this is the best gaming chair on the market right now in 2019, providing you don't need a genre-specific unit. It's got a lot going for it, that's for sure.

If you need serious back support then the GT Omega Pro Racing Gaming Chair is an excellent choice.

2. GT Omega Pro Racing Gaming Chair A great gaming chair pick for style and comfort Reasons to buy + An affordable option + Different colours to choose from + Headrest pillow and lumbar cushions $249.95 View at Amazon 28 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

One of the most affordable and best gaming chairs on the list, yet also one of the best-looking, too, the Pro Racing chair from GT Omega is designed with ultimate support in mind.

The back of the chair hugs your back, there's a cushion for lumbar support, and the shoulder support minimises the chance of aches and pains after a day of gaming.

Like most of the chairs in this guide it has a built-in reclining system, which can tilt back to 85 to 160 degrees, as well as position adjusting options for quick naps and modifying the height of the chair too. This multi-purpose chair would work in an office too, but its focus on comfort makes it ideal for gaming.

The Secretlab Omega is a premium gaming chair with genuine quality.

3. Secretlab Omega One of 2019's absolute best gaming chairs Reasons to buy + Premium build quality + Tilt mechanism supports better posture $329 View at Secretlab

When it comes to choosing the best gaming chair of 2019, you need to be sure you're getting the right balance between function and comfort. It needs to have the kind of build quality that lasts, but not a price that'll send you into debt. The Secretlab Omega ticks all of these boxes, and more.

The Omega gaming chair is made from PU leather, which makes it a little more affordable than other options, but just as durable, flexible and waterproof. It provides great cushioning and support with cold-cure foam underneath the top layer and comes with velour pillow for extra softness.

Style-wise it manages to straddle the line between a racing car chair that looks like it's designed solely for gamers, and an executive office chair. It comes in black, white, orange and blue, but these colours are accent colours, so even the brighter shades look subtle.

The memory foam in the lumbar and head supports help make long gaming or streaming sessions a comfortable experience, while the tilt mechanism ensures this comfortable leather throne moves with as you shift in its seat. Considering its quality, getting this for less than £300 is an absolute steal.

If you want a real leather gaming chair, you basically can't do better than the Noblechairs Epic.

4. Epic Series Real Leather Chair from NobleChairs A luxurious leather gaming chair with serious style Reasons to buy + Solid design and quality construction + Seriously comfortable + Plenty of adjustment options Check Amazon

The Epic series gaming chair from Noblechairs is all about combining luxurious leather, best-in-class quality and a classic style reminiscent of high-end racing car seats. It's an easy pick for one of the best gaming chairs of 2019, and we'd recommend adding it to your shortlist.

This leather-clad beauty is easy to set up and has a high-density cold foam upholstery for maximum comfort – and it's robust too, so it should last you a long time after you've bought it. Be warned, it's one of the bigger chairs in our list, so it won’t do for tight spaces.

Affordable comfort with a roomy, sturdy build. (Image credit: Brazen)

5. Brazen Phantom Elite Gaming Chair A great budget gaming chair that offers comfort and support Reasons to buy + Smooth and silent wheels + Six colour options + Totally adjustable $204.72 View at Amazon

A British brand that champions product quality over its marketing budget, BraZen's Phantom Elite gaming chair offers affordable comfort and snug support in a relatively subdued palette of predominantly black with a pop of colour in one of six options to line the trim.

You're rarely going to get subtlety when it comes to logos on such furniture pieces, and BraZen is no different, with the company logo embroidered onto both halves of the chair, along with the neck and lumbar support cushions.

For such a low price, the Phantom offers plenty of room, and its smooth PU leather is wrapped around a sturdy steel frame, bolstered with quilted foam padding, making for a firm but comfortable seat for marathon gaming sessions that won't have you cramping up after a few hours.

Comfort is one of the features that allows the Phantom to double up perfectly as an office chair. Kitted out with a Class 4 gas lift, adjustable armrests, nylon casters, neck and lumbar support cushions, and a butterfly mechanism that allows for height and tilt adjustments, you can go from sitting stock straight, neatly slotted under your desk (thanks to those armrests), to almost a full recline.

If you're looking for something that can transition from work to play to a quick snooze, the BraZen's Phantom is it.

(Image credit: BraZen)

6. BraZen Panther Elite 2.1 Bluetooth Surround Sound The best gaming chair for affordable built-in audio Reasons to buy + Excellent audio immersion + Good value price point + Plenty of comfort and support Check Walmart

If you like the quality associated with the BraZen brand but have a little more to spend than the Phantom Elite costs, consider the newer Panther Elite instead. You get some excellent comfort and features at a price that's still not going to break the bank, and in particular built-in surround sound audio.

This is a chair that will do you proud for movie watching as well as gaming, though of course it's gaming we're focusing on here: you get surround sound speakers built into the frame, a choice of vibration motors for games where rumble feedback is supported, and lots of body support for those extended sitting down sessions.

This is quite a bulky chair, weighing in at nearly 23 kg (just over 50 pounds) and taking up a substantial amount of room in the T3 office when we tried it out. We're pleased to report that it's very easy to put together – even if you find flat-pack furniture as much of a challenge as we do.

After both relaxing and gaming in the BraZen Panther Elite we can tell you its a treat in every aspect, from the feel of the mesh material to the crispness of the audio emanating from around your ears. It really is an immersive experience as far as audio goes.

7. Umi Essentials Gaming Chair The best gaming chair to match comfort with value Reasons to buy + Packed with plenty of body support + Built for long-lasting stability + Won't break the bank Check Walmart

Amazon's own-brand gaming chair, the Umi Essentials, does exactly what you would expect an Amazon brand to do: offer a lot of value around a budget price. If you want the best gaming chair at a decent price, give this one a look.

While it doesn't quite match the premium materials and build quality of some of the other chairs on this list, it's by no means a disappointment – it's still very comfortable to game in, and it's going to last you too.

While, blue, green and red are your colour options, and with adjustable arm rests and the ability to recline the chair up to 150 degrees, there's plenty of flexibility here too. Most of the chair is fabric, with some leather details.

The Nitro Concepts NC C80C gaming chair delivers serious value for money.

8. Nitro Concepts NC C80C Gaming Chair An affordable gaming chair that looks stunning Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Looks fantastic, especially in Black White + 100% vegan PU artificial leather Check Walmart

The Nitro Concepts NC C80C is one of the most affordable and stylish gaming chairs in this guide, with its 100% vegan PU leather covering, carbon-look rear back rest, and neat stitching exuding a premium and understated look.

THe NC C80C is not just a looker, either, with the chair boasting excellent comfort levels thanks to extra thick cold foam upholstery, soft-cushioned armrests, and a Class 4 gas lift.

The chair comes in six different colour schemes as well, including Black, Black Blue, Black Green, Black Orange, Black Red and T3's top pick, Black White. And the price, resting as it does at almost half some other chairs in this list, is very attractive, too.

The GT Omega Evo XL is a quality racing seat and gaming chair for larger gamers.

9. GT Omega Evo XL Racing Office Chair The best gaming chair for large gamers Reasons to buy + Designed for larger users + Ergonomically designed + Lots of adjustments $369.95 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This is a high-end gaming chair from GT Omega that combines luxury comfort with a range of features and options that rival most of the other chairs on the list. The chair is part of the XL series because it's suitable for larger and heavier users, but doesn’t scrimp on support and style.

The GT Omega boasts some of the best lumbar support going, too, with a back hugging style as well as headrest and shoulder support with additional cushions. All aspects of the chair are adjustable, including the height, positioning and armrest.

Given all that support and flexibility you get with this, it's definitely worth a pick for our list of the best gaming chairs of 2019.

Luxe Napa leather make the Titan Napa a hyper-premium choice.

10. SecretLab Titan Napa The best gaming chair made from luxe Napa leather Reasons to buy + Ultra-premium upholstery + Exclusive Napa leather + Super comfortable $399 View at Secretlab

If you thought the Titan from SecretLab was premium, you haven't seen anything yet.

Welcome to the world of ultra premium upholstery, courtesy of the Titan Napa’s biggest selling point – napa leather. Usually found in sports cars and boutique bags, this super soft material makes sitting in the chair the closest you'll ever get to gaming in a bubble bath lined with silk.

You can recline the chair so far back it almost turns into a bed, so whether you're streaming on Twitch or just having a quiet night in with your favourite new game, it's one of the comfiest and best gaming chairs you can buy in 2019... even if it will set you back quite a chunk of change.

The Icon Gaming Chair has a truly special design.

11. Noblechairs Icon Gaming Chair A professional-looking design with multiple models available Reasons to buy + Understated, executive design + Quality build + Real leather covering $369.90 View at Amazon 99 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A step up from the Epic series of gaming chairs, comes the Icon from Noblechairs.

The Icon's quality construction and leather surface makes it similar to the Epic, but it's a much more understated design that looks like a fancy office chair rather than racing seat, making it ideal for those who need to maintain an office aesthetic, while adding in premium gaming comfort and features.

This gaming chair also comes in a cheaper, non-leather version made from PU fabric, which is going to appeal to those on a tighter budget.

PlayStation gamers should look no further than the X Rocker Sony Infiniti +

12. X Rocker Sony Infiniti + The best gaming chair for PlayStation gamers Reasons to buy + In-built 4.1 audio system + Tri-Motor vibration modules + Wireless, wired and Bluetooth connectivity Check Walmart

If you're a loyal Sony PlayStation console gamer looking for high-tech gaming chair, then make sure you check out the X Rocker Sony Infinity +.

Not only does this stylish chair come with tasteful PlayStation branding, but is is also super comfortable and absolutely loaded with tech to help take console gaming immersion to a new, higher level.

A 4.1 headrest and seat mounted audio system with a backrest mounted subwoofer means that its sitter gets a very immersive and immediate audio experience, for example, with the system coming with an included wireless transmitter so that no cabling gets in the way while connecting to the chair.

The X Rocker Sony Infinity + also comes loaded with dedicated tri-motor vibration modules, which provide extra sensory immersion while playing games or watching movies, and the seat also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, too, meaning you can hook up your phone or tablet to it as well.

The price is firmly mid-tier for a top gaming chair, but the comfort and built-in technology definitely makes it worth it.

13. Herman Miller New Aeron Office Chair The best gaming chair that's an office chair Reasons to buy + One of the best chair makers around + Superior comfort and body support + Adjustable in all kinds of ways Reasons to avoid - Empty List Check Amazon

Maybe you want a gaming chair that doesn't look like a gaming chair – and which is actually an all-purpose office chair – and if that's the case we'd like to direct you to the Herman Miller New Aeron Office Chair. Just because a chair isn't specifically built for gaming doesn't mean it can't be a great gaming chair.

So why would we include it in our best gaming chair 2019 round-up? Because of its superior comfort and build quality, and body support that's second to none – you'll be able to go days in the Herman Miller Aeron without even noticing it. All the adjustment controls are a pleasure to use, too.

The downside, as always with Herman Miller, is the sky-high price. We reckon the investment is worth it for years and years of comfortable sitting, but we recognise the size of this financial investment. If you can, try one out in a furniture store before parting with your cash to make sure it's right for you.

A great ergonomic gaming chair for gamers looking for a racing seat upgrade.

14. DXRacer Drifting Series Gaming Chair A comfortable and ergonomic gaming chair for racing enthusaists Reasons to buy + Eight adjustable positions + Mid-level price + Comfortable foam cushions $339 View at Amazon

Designed to emulate the look and feel of a professional racing driver's seat, the DXRacer Drifting Series range marries comfortable cushions for the back, head and neck while giving you decent lumbar support regardless of how the chair is angled – and that is pretty useful considering it comes with eight different positions between 90 and 135 degrees.

This model comes in a fetching blue and black finish, and with a variety of comfy foam cushions in everything from the arm rests to the head rest, so you'll be able to avoid a nasty lower back whether you're playing for 10 minutes or six hours.

A classy racing seat with striking white design.

15. Vertagear Racing Series S-Line SL4000 A cracking gaming chair for 2019 with a striking white design Reasons to buy + Dramatic look + Super comfy + Stable and built for long gaming sessions $336.41 View at Walmart 106 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

One of the most striking gaming chairs on the list, the SL4000 from Vertagear comes in a white and black design that makes you feel like you're in a space ship.

It may look like it's got a leather layer, put it's PU leather, which is one of the reasons it's a little more affordable than other options on our best gaming chairs 2019 list.

This is a model that'll keep you comfortable for long periods of time, too, and every element is adjustable to suit your needs. At the price it retails for, we don't think you can ask for anything else.

This top gaming chair is Mad Max approved...

16. Corsair T2 Road Warrior A superb gaming chair for gamers wanting premium comfort Reasons to buy + Impressive lumbar support + 4D armrests $349.99 View at Amazon

Corsair has been a force to be reckoned with in the world of PC components and peripherals, and it's brought that same sense of premium, high-end quality to its new gaming chair models.

The T2 Road Warrior might be name-dropping two famous sci-fi films in its name, but this plush furniture is far from fictional. Ergonomically designed with cushions in every conceivable place, you get everything from 4D armrests (which can move in any direction) to a solid steel skeleton for a robust spine that won’t break or shift.

It also comes with a princely price tag, but with these many luxury features, it's not hard to see why.

The Songmics Gaming Chair RCG47BGUK is a great budget option.

17. Songmics Gaming Chair RCG47BGUK The best gaming chair when shopping on a budget Reasons to buy + Silent wheels + Adjustable lumbar support Check Amazon

Songmics might be one of the lesser-known names in the world of gaming furniture, but that hasn't stopped it from putting together the kind of models that offer mid-range looks at a low-end price.

Available in a wide range of colours and designs (including the surprisingly attractive camo design above), the Songmics RCG47BGUK delivers adjustable lumbar cushion and all the tilting options you could possibly hope for.

The build quality does reflect the price, and especially when compared to some of the more established and costly manufacturers on this list, but considering its price tag is under £120 there's plenty of long-term comfort and value to be found in this brilliant at the basics gaming chair.