Noblechairs Legend review: a premium gaming chair with cloud-like comfort

If you're on the hunt for the best gaming chair right now, you'll know that there's a slew of options out there. Long-time favourites like the Secretlab Titan Evo are still present and correct, but lots of other brands have also put out some really compelling units.

I've had the pleasure of testing a whole host of these recently – including the Noblechairs Hero ST TX which sits alongside this – so I feel pretty well placed to tell you whether the Noblechairs Legend on test today is worth your hard-earned cash. Spoiler alert – yes, it definitely is.

Read on for more details about why that is.

Noblechairs Legend review: Price and Availability

The Noblechairs Legend will set you back a cool £459.95 in the UK. Customers in Australia will need to pay AU$949, while those in the USA can grab one for $689. That's for the faux-leather option I have on test here – you can save a little bit if you opt for the fabric-covered variant.

That's no spare change, but it's still a decent chunk below similar flagship chairs from Secretlab and the like. If you're looking to pick one up, you can do so on the Noblechairs website.

As ever, be sure to check the widgets on this page for the best pricing wherever you are in the world.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Sam Cross) (Image credit: Future / Sam Cross) (Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Noblechairs Legend review: Package and Setup

The Noblechairs Legend comes well packed to avoid any damage in transit. There is a fair amount of assembly required, but nothing out of the ordinary for a gaming chair.

All of the tools you'll need are included, too, making it easy to build. Overall, it took me about 30 minutes to build, including a few stops to snap pictures for this review. It's a pretty comfortable solo build, too – you might just need a hand lifting the backrest into place as it's fairly heavy and needs to be quite precise.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Noblechairs Legend review: Performance and Features

The Noblechairs Legend I have on test is covered in a faux leather, and finished in a pattern of black, red and white panels. It's a really nice finish, with quilted patterns offsetting the plain leather sections. It's not the nicest faux leather I've tried though – that's still reserved for the Boulies Master Series.

In terms of adjustment, you'll find a wide range to get the chair just right for you. There's an adjustable lumbar support on the backrest. Simply twist the knob on the right of the chair until you have the desired level of support.

It's only a one-way adjustment, though. Some chairs on the market can be adjusted up-and-down, as well as forwards-and-backwards, for more precise placement. I didn't have any issues with this one though – the pre-set support was perfect for my back.

You'll also get 4D armrests, and a backrest which reclines from 90° all the way back to 125°. That's perfect for if you need a little nap halfway through a long session. Oh, and there's a duo of included pillows – one for the backrest and one for the headrest – which add to the comfort on offer.

Of course, none of that matters if the chair is really uncomfortable. I'm pleased to say that's not the case. In fact, the Legend is one of the most comfortable chairs I've ever used. The base can initially feel a little solid, but you'll soon get used to that and appreciate the support it offers.

Taking the time to get it tailored to you is really beneficial, because when you crack it this is just brilliant. It's perfect for longer gaming sessions – I've comfortably sat in this chair for around 11 hours without feeling any discomfort.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Cross)

Noblechairs Legend review: Verdict

As I've already mentioned, there are loads of good gaming chair options on the market right now. Picking out which one is right for you can be a minefield.

I'm also under no illusions about this being a cheap chair. At upwards of £450, this is a serious investment, and on the higher end of what you'd expect to pay for a chair like this.

But despite all that, I still think the Legend is a worthy choice. It's worth every last penny. In fact, I think this should be top of the list for anyone who spends a lot of time sat gaming or working. Your body will thank you.