The best office chairs 2019: get the best office chair for you

If you spend a lot of your working day seated, a good chair isn't a luxury but a necessity. Unsuitable, badly designed chairs can cause some serious damage to your posture (something we know from experience) and to your general health, and work is stressful enough without your chair adding to the problem.

At this point we should also emphasise that the best office chairs can get very expensive, and going for super-cheap in this case is often not worth the savings: if you want the very best office chair of 2019, you need to be prepared to put a bit of cash towards it.

Bearing in mind that many of us will happily drop a couple of grand on a sofa, the office chair should be viewed in the same light – after all, your buttocks spend more time in the office than they do in the living room, so you should be planning your budget accordingly.

When you're shopping for the best office chair, back support is crucial, as is a seat that's wide enough and long enough to support you adequately. Gas suspension makes adjustments easier, with many chairs offering variable resistance (so you can make them stiffer for computer work and recline them for reading, maybe).

Herman Miller Mirra 2

1. Herman Miller Mirra 2 Simply put, the best office chair in the world Specifications RRP: £799 Seat height: 40-52cm Seat depth: 41cm Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes

Eight hundred quid may sound like a lot for a chair, but it's less than a MacBook Air, for example – and unlike the Mac, the Mirra will still be useful a decade from now.

I bought one in 2004 on the recommendation of a back surgeon, and it’s genuinely the best investment I've ever made: it enabled me to get back to work much earlier than expected post-surgery, and it's kept back problems at bay ever since.

It’s rock solid – two generations of dogs and two children have tried and failed to destroy it, and the only sign of wear from more than a decade is a slight bagginess to the covers on the armrests (which are almost infinitely adjustable). It's heavy, though, so I'd recommend floor protection.

IKEA Markus

2. IKEA Markus The best office chair if you want value for money Specifications RRP: £160 Seat height: 129-140cm Seat depth: 47cm Height adjustable: Yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes

IKEA has a better range of office chairs than you might expect, and the Markus is our current pick of the bunch. It's not the cheapest the Swedish firm offers, but it's got just about everything you want.

That includes a high, mesh backing with lumbar support, optional arm rests, and easy height and tilt adjustment. You can lock a tilt in place if you want to sit back and avoid work for a while.

From our testing this chair can really stand up to hours of use while keeping you comfortable, and you can't ask any more than that. An easy choice for one of the best office chairs of 2019.

Herman Miller Aeron

3. Herman Miller Aeron If money's no object, this is the best of the best Specifications RRP: £899 Seat height: 36-50cm Seat depth: 40-47cm depending on model Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes

The Aeron is an icon, beloved of the kinds of internet businesses that spent all their startup cash on expensive office chairs and went bust in spectacular fashion.

But it's much more solid than those sites' business models, and if you can afford it – it’s £899 for a basic one rising to well over £1,100 for aluminium finished ones – it may well be the best place you'll ever put your buttocks.

It comes in three sizes suitable for people up to 5' 2", 6'0" and more than 6 feet respectively, and it's so adjustable it feels more like an exoskeleton than a chair. It's incredibly heavy at 20kg but it’s designed for 24/7 use by people up to 150kg – that's 23 stone. It's a masterpiece.

House by John Lewis Hinton Chair

4. House by John Lewis Hinton Chair When your style ideas exceed your budget, John Lewis can help Specifications RRP: £115 Seat height: 45-55cm Seat depth: not stated Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: no Tilt lock: no

If you fancy something stylish but can't or won't drop a month's wages on a comfy chair, John Lewis has the best chair for you: the Hinton is good looking, especially in red, and the combination of gas height adjustment, armrests that flip out of the way and a mesh back make it a great office all-rounder.

There's no resistance mechanism for reclining – the back of the Hinton is fixed – but the seat is well padded and reasonably sized, and it looks as good as it feels.

It isn't enormous like some of the pricier chairs you can buy, so it's particularly well suited for smaller spaces – and it looks as happy in a kid's room as it does in an open plan office. One of the most versatile options in our best office chair 2019 list.

Enjoy some smart ergonomics and excellent value for money with the Office Hippo Executive Office Chair (Image credit: Office Hippo)

5. Office Hippo Executive Office Chair Look the part and feel the benefits Specifications Seat height: 48 cm – 57cm Seat depth: not stated Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes Reasons to buy + Can take a lot of knocks and bumps + Plenty of adjustments available Reasons to avoid - Uses cheaper materials Check Amazon

If you're after a heavy duty, do-anything, go-anywhere office chair that's going to serve you well for many years and yet won't break the bank, we'd like to direct you towards the Executive Office Chair from Office Hippo.

The design of this piece of furniture has been approved by a certified physiotherapist consultant, so you can be sure that it's going to benefit rather than damage your posture, and the mesh backing and extra seat padding both ensure a comfortable sit.

You can tilt and lock this chair in a variety of positions, and the headrest and armrests are adjustable too. In terms of both ergonomics and value for money, definitely one of the best office chairs you can pick up in 2019.

SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair

6. SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair You don't have to spend over the odds for the best office chair Specifications RRP: £209.99 Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes Reasons to buy + Almost everything is adjustable + Well built and solid to use Reasons to avoid - Materials aren't the most appealing $249.99 View at Amazon

We've already mentioned how you often need to pay top dollar to get the best office chair, but that doesn't mean there aren't some very good value bargains out there as well. If you can't afford one of the top-end models, consider the SIHOO.

For a start it's comfortable to sit in, which really helps, with a solid mesh backing and lumbar support. Plus, every aspect of the chair is adjustable, from the arm rests to the height to the level of tilt (if you need to lean back away from the desk for a while).

The build quality and use of materials might not quite match the chairs that cost five times as much as this one, but this is a very solid entry down at the budget end of our best office chairs for 2019 list.

Humanscale Freedom Office Chair

7. Humanscale Freedom Office Chair with headrest Fancy having a museum piece in your home office? This is a stone cold classic Specifications RRP: £999 Seat height: 40-53cm Seat size: 41-47cm Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes

The Freedom chair can genuinely be called a work of art: it's been exhibited in the New York museum of modern art and hailed worldwide as a design classic, so it's an obvious contender for our list of the best office chairs of 2019.

It's hardly cheap, but it'll still set you back less than a MacBook Pro and it'll last a whole lot longer: buy it from John Lewis and it's guaranteed for 15 years.

We're into jargon territory here: there's weight-sensitive reclining, synchronously adjustable armrests and a dynamically positioned headrest – in plain English that means it adjusts to your shape and movements to keep you perfectly comfortable without requiring you to mess around with tension adjusters or levers or the other bits and bobs you find on other ergonomic chairs.

The Vertagear Gamiing Series Triiger Line 350 handles gaming and everything else with aplomb (Image credit: Vertagear)

8. Vertagear Gaming Series Triigger Line 350 Gaming by name, all-purpose by nature Specifications Seat height: 48.5 cm – 57.5 cm Seat size: 50 cm Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes Reasons to buy + Top-quality materials used throughout + 350 separate parts Reasons to avoid - Likely to cost you $899.99 View at Amazon

Unless you go for the white, red or blue colour trim options, you wouldn't really recognise this as a gaming chair – and indeed there's no rule that says gaming chairs have to be festooned with colourful trims and huge bits of padding everywhere.

Whatever you're going to do while you're sat in it, the Triigger 350 from Vertagear is going to keep you well supported and flexible. That 350 number is because it's made from 350 individual parts – this is a chair that has seen some care and attention go into it.

With plenty of ergonomic adjustments possible, the mesh backrest, and top-quality materials used throughout, this is definitely one of the best office chairs of 2019 that we've seen so far. And, if you're wanting to do a little bit of gaming in your downtime, then so be it.

Humanscale Liberty Office Chair

9. Humanscale Liberty Office Chair The classic chair you can completely customise – but it pays to shop around Specifications RRP: £390 Seat height: 40-53cm Seat size: 42-47.5cm Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes

Another design classic, another 15-year John Lewis guarantee – although you might want to shop around for this one, as the Liberty is available in a wide range of colours from other retailers.

You can configure the Liberty with or without arms, upgrade to a gel seat, specify hard floor castors instead of the default carpet ones, and choose upholstery and back colours, and while most options cost money even a fully tricked-out Liberty can be found for less than the RRP.

It's a superb, stylish and very supportive chair, and once again it's the work of legendary designer Niels Diffrient – so that means intelligent, self-adjusting comfort without the need to fiddle with anything.

Herman Miller SAYL Office Chair

10. Herman Miller SAYL Office Chair The best office chair if you're inspired by suspension bridges Specifications RRP: £615 Seat height: 38-48cm Seat depth: 40-45cm Height adjustable: yes Lumbar support: yes Tilt lock: yes

Herman Miller hasn't rested on its Aeron-shaped office chair laurels: its SAYL chair looks like nothing on Earth, especially if you opt for a red or green one, and it boasts some really clever engineering.

The frameless back is designed like a suspension bridge, and while it looks like it can't possibly support you, it turns out to be strong, supportive and very flexible. The mesh of the back is stronger in some parts than others to encourage correct posture, and it's as happy reclining as it is keeping you upright.

As with other HM office chairs, John Lewis offers a 12-year guarantee on this one, and we'd be surprised if you need to take advantage of it. This is a chair that's absolutely built to last, and is well worth a place on our best office chairs 2019 list.

HÅG Capisco Puls 8010

11. HÅG Capisco Puls 8010 A minimalist design for the workplace/home office Specifications Colour: White Weight: 14.4kg Dimensions: 77.2 x 71.4 x 26.4 cm Height adjustable: Yes Seat depth adjustable: Yes Reasons to buy + Minimalist design + Perfect for semi-active users Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive $549 View at Amazon

We love unusual and off-the-wall designs here at T3 and this design from Norwegian brand HÅG offers subtle Scandinavian minimalism and ingenuity. It looks and functions much like a cross between a regular office chair and a stool, providing you with lumbar and lower back support while forcing you to maintain your natural sitting posture.

Perfect for users who tend to move around/get up a lot during their working day, the HÅG Capisco Puls 8010 is comfortable to use and can be tilted and adjusted in terms of its height and the depth of its seat. It is a little pricey, but it's also one of the most eye-catching designs on this list.