Xiaomi just launched a smart kettle that holds heat for 24 hours

Just days after unveiling a new smart air purifier, Xiaomi is keeping the momentum going with the launch of its latest home appliance – a smart kettle. Offering 24-hour insulation, it’s the brand’s most advanced model yet.

The Mijia Constant Temperature Kettle 3 Pro is powered by a 1,800W base, meaning it boils water quickly and supports four preset temperatures – 45°C, 60°C, 70°C and 85°C. For more precise control, users can adjust the heat in single-degree increments from 40°C to 90°C.

Available in white with silver accents, the Kettle 3 Pro is priced at CNY 249, which is around £40 or $35. Whilst Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed wider availability, the fact that the previous Smart Kettle 2 Pro is available in Europe suggests this model could follow.

We’ve seen similar smart kettles before, like the Haier I-Master Series 7, but most only manage 12-hour insulation. Xiaomi doubling that to a full day is seriously impressive, even if we’ve yet to test it.

Other highlights include a digital display that shows the selected temperature and a larger-than-average 2.0-litre capacity, which is enough for around eight to ten drinks.

With its combination of design, features and insulation, this looks like it could be one of the best smart kettles on the market so far.

