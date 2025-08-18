Xiaomi's upgraded smart air purifier is here – and you won't believe this one feature

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has just launched the new Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, and it could be one of its best models yet. Unlike many of its past launches, it’s already listed on the global website, so there’s a good chance it’ll be available in Europe as well as China. Pricing and release details are still to come.

I feel like I start every article about Xiaomi by saying how impressive its recent launches have been, but it’s true. In just the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen everything from a new smart home hub to an upgraded security camera, and now the brand has unveiled something else.

The new Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 comes with a sleek design, plenty of smart features, and might just be one of Xiaomi’s best models yet. We'll get onto it a little later, but there's also one particular feature I can't wait to tell you about.

Unlike many of the brand's product launches, this one has appeared on its global website, which is a strong hint that we’ll be able to buy it here in Europe as well as in China. Pricing and availability are still under wraps, but fingers crossed it won’t be long.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 cleans the air in five separate stages, targeting everything from pollen and dust to unwanted odours – and even formaldehyde. If that word sounds familiar, it’s probably because Dyson highlights it in its top-selling model.

Formaldehyde is a harmful compound that can be released into the air by things like furniture, carpets, paint and even fireplaces. Many of the best air purifiers don’t touch it, which makes Xiaomi’s approach particularly impressive.

Beyond that, it’s packed with sensors to monitor temperature, humidity, dust and particle levels (PM2.5 and PM1). There’s also an integrated display showing real-time settings and readings, as well as support for Google Home and Amazon Alexa for smart home integration.

