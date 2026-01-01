IKEA just launched a tiny 20W USB-C charger – and it costs less than a cup of coffee
It's perfect for topping up phones, tablets and smaller devices
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has kicked off 2026 with the launch of a compact 20W USB-C charger from its SJÖSS range, designed for phones, tablets and other small devices.
Priced from just $3.99/€2.99, it supports fast charging via PD 3.0 and QC 3.0, making it a great budget option. UK pricing is expected to land around £4-£5, with the charger available to buy directly from IKEA.
IKEA has just launched a compact 20W USB-C charger in the US and several European countries, designed specifically for phones, tablets and other small devices. It’s IKEA’s first product launch of 2026, following a fun run of colourful speakers and clever smart home gadgets that rounded off 2025.
Part of the SJÖSS collection, this is the cheapest option in the lineup, coming in at just $3.99. There’s also a SJÖSS 30W charger priced at £6/$7.99 and a SJÖSS 45W model at £10/$24.99, which suggests the 20W version will likely land somewhere around £4-£5 when it arrives in the UK.
The SJÖSS 20W offers a single USB-C port with up to 20W output, supporting popular fast-charging standards including Power Delivery (PD 3.0) and Quick Charge (QC 3.0).
That said, it’s worth noting that this charger isn’t powerful enough for most laptops, as it doesn’t support 20V or 28V charging modes. Still, as a budget-friendly option for phones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds, it’s still a great charger to have on hand.
In Europe, pricing starts at €2.99 in Slovakia and Slovenia, rising slightly to €4 in Germany. As mentioned, the SJÖSS 20W is available to buy directly from IKEA, and we'll update you as soon as it arrives in the UK.
