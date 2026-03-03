Motorola goes World Cup mad – Razr Fold and Edge 70 Fusion join the football festivities

Quick Summary Motorola has expanded its selection of FIFA World Cup 26 phones, with the Razr Fold and Edge 70 Fusion now offering special editions too. In Europe, buyers of the Razr Fold special edition phone will be able to get a free ticket to the final included.

Motorola has expanded its World Cup 26 Collection with the inclusion the Razr Fold and the Edge 70 Fusion. They've been added to the selection of devices decked out in custom designs to celebrate the summer's FIFA tournament.

We'd previously seen the Razr 60 in its football kit, but how the larger Razr Fold and newly-announced Edge 70 Fusion join the team. The devices feature subtle "26" branding, with 24K gold-plated accents, in a dark silhouette design.

The Razr Fold has a raised dot pattern adding a subtle texture to the rear of the phone, while there's a huge 8.1-inch screen in the centre of this new device. The Razr Fold has just revealed its full specs, with the new folding phone a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The clamshell Razr 60 that was originally shown off in FIFA colours at CES 2026 has a little more pop to it, with a more vibrant green colorway. In the US it costs $699.99, the same price as the regular device and a great memento of the games.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has just been announced and gets the same treatment, this time with a darker design like the Razr Fold, but sticking to greys rather than blacks. The gold detailing here looks great, giving a lift to this mid-range device.

This new phone comes with a 6.78-inch display, is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and comes with a double camera on the back, with a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 710 sensor, joined by a 13-megapxiel ultrawide.

There's a 5,200mAh battery in this phone with 68W charging, while it's slim at 7.1mm.

The World Cup 26 Collection all come with the FIFA World Cup app preinstalled, as well as FIFA Heroes, the latest FIFA-licensed football game.

The Edge 70 Fusion will be available for £439.99 and those who pre-order will receive Moto Buds Bass earbuds and a Moto Sound Flow speaker.

Finally we come to the kicker: those in Europe who preorder the World Cup 26 edition Motorola Razr Fold will also receive one ticket to a FIFA World Cup 26 match.

Motorola also says that the customer will be able to "select their preferred match experience", before stating that ticket allocation is subject to availability and terms and conditions, so it's not exactly clear what you're getting.

However, considering that the FIFA World Cup tickets have been really expensive, some might see this offer as a route to getting into a match.