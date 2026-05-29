Your iPhone can finally stream aptX Lossless Hi-Res Audio like an Android – and it won't even cost you the Earth

Quick Summary The Acoustune ATX001 is a USB-C adapter that will expand the audio codecs supported by your phone to boost sound quality. That's especially relevant to iPhone users where the support is typically weaker than on Android devices.

If you're frustrated that your iPhone won't play high-quality music over Bluetooth, then there's a simple solution in the form of the Acoustune ATX001. It's a USB-C accessory that can boost the Bluetooth performance of your Apple device.

Apple's problem – despite offering lossless tracks through Apple Music – is that the iPhone is limited in its support for higher quality streaming formats. It turns to AAC for its Bluetooth music and lacks support for formats and standards, such as aptX Lossless and LDAC.

These allow for higher quality streaming over a Bluetooth connections (as long as your headphones or speakers support it), which can mean that you get closer to the quality of the original track.

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While many Android phones have offered Qualcomm's aptX and/or LDAC support for years, iPhone users who want more from their audio can plug the Acoustune ATX001 into their device's USB-C port and enjoy the upgrade, according to TechRadar.

The Acoustune ATX001 contains Qualcomm's QCC5181 audio chipset which can bypass and boost the audio processing powers that your phone will offer. That will allow the use of more advanced audio codecs, as long as the headphones you're using are compatible.

It's worth noting that the AirPods Max don't support aptX or LDAC either, so you're better off using something like the Sony WH-1000X series, which have long offered LDAC for a superior listening experience.

(Image credit: Acoustune Global)

While Acoustune ATX001 will use the USB-C on your iPhone, it contains an additional USB-C of its own, so you can plug it in for charging – or indeed use it to connect to wired headphones for a better experience, with support for 24-bit/96kHz audio, a boost over the 24-bit/48kHz native support the iPhone offers.

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If you are considering using wired headphones, that's not your only option as there are a number of compact DACs that could be used as an alternative, such as the iFi Go Link Max.

If you're a typical iPhone user using a pair of AirPods on your daily commute, then the upgrade probably isn't worth the bother. But, if you've invested in a good quality pair of earbuds like the Technics AZ100 and want to make use of the higher quality that they support, then the Acoustune ATX001 could be the solution.

You'll have to use the device's app to control the quality, but beyond that, it should all be plain sailing.

The Acoustune ATX001 is listed for £57 / $75 and when I tested a UK address it came up with free delivery, so it sounds like good value too.