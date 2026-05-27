Our clearest look at the iPhone Ultra yet – these leaked cases show the front and inner screens, cameras and more

Quick Summary Details of the iPhone Ultra have leaked from a case manufacturer. The images give us a look at the iPhone Ultra in its case, but should be approached with caution.

The iPhone Ultra might have been exposed thanks to case makers, with images leaking showing the rumoured Apple folding phone from many angles – including the screen.

This type of leak isn't rare, but it should be approached with caution. Before a device is launched, the measurements are supplied to accessory manufacturers so they can make cases and avoid the delay of not being able to support the device as soon as it launches.

Those measurements often feed into the rumour cycle to produce renders of the device before it is released – and sometimes that comes in the form of a device in a case, which is what we have here, shared by Phone Arena.

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What's not always clear is whether the phone that we see is based on Apple's details, or if it comes from the same leaks that have been widely reported, with the case manufacturer – in this case iFunSmart – coming up with a few designs in advance.

With all that considered, we're left looking at a case for Apple's iPhone Ultra, the latest name associated with the folding phone.

As this phone folds, this case clips to the front and the back, providing all-round protection, but we get a good look at the two cameras on the rear and the wide aspect cover and main display.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: iFunSmart) (Image credit: iFunSmart) (Image credit: iFunSmart)

Unlike Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models, Apple is thought to be looking at a device that's more like a folding iPad than most folding phones that have come before.

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There's no notch shown on the screen, as it's expected that Apple will use a fingerprint scanner in the power button, like the iPad. There are two buttons on the "top" of the phone, which are likely volume controls.

The case boasts that it has powerful magnets integrated, there to support the MagSafe functions that the phone is expected to offer. That's about all there is to extract from these images.

In recent leaks, it has been claimed that the device will be 9.23mm thick when folded, suggesting it will be less than 5mm thick when unfolded.

While Apple is working on this wider phone, we've already seen a similar format device announced by Huawei, while Samsung is expected to announce a wider Galaxy Z Fold model on 22 July.

Apple's entry into the folding phone segment will certainly shake things up and provide iPhone owners with a folding option to get to grips with – but what we're really excited to see is what unique functions it offers, something that's been lacking from other folding phones.