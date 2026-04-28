Apple's foldable iPhone Ultra could be an iPad mini replacement after all

Quick Summary Detailed measurements for the iPhone Fold have been posted online, or "iPhone Ultra" as it is also being called. There are new dummy models circulating too. The measurements suggest the device will be similar to the iPad mini when open and slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 when closed.

There has been more than enough talk about a folding iPhone to suggest it is coming. We’ve been hearing about it for years, after all, and there's plenty suggesting we'll finally see it launch later this year. And when it does, it could be thinner than previously expected.

We’ve long heard the suggestion that the folding iPhone will take on a slightly different format to current folding phones – like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Rather than being tall and narrow like a traditional phone when folded, and then squarish when unfolded, the folding iPhone is expected to be wider and more like a tablet when open.

What do the leaked measurements tell us about the folding iPhone?

Now, leaked measurements further support that idea.

Article continues below

Picked up by Phone Arena, the iPhone Ultra as it has been dubbed in the report, could measure 167.59mm wide by 120.59mm high when unfolded. For context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm, while the Apple iPad mini measures 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3mm.

The measurements also suggest that the iPhone Ultra, which has also been called the iPhone Fold, will measure 9.23mm thick when folded with a maximum thickness of around 13mm of you include the camera bump.

Previous rumours had predicted a thickness of between 9.5mm and 9.8mm, although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is just 8.9mm, so Apple’s folding phone would be marginally thicker if these measurements are accurate.

That said, if you are in the business of keeping tabs, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is around 14mm thick if you include the camera bump, so it’s all swings and roundabouts really.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The leak came from Lanzuk on the Naver Blog and the numerical drawing is said to have been obtained from a casing manufacturer.

Another, separate source also posted what are claimed to be photos of dummy units – also based on schematics. In them, Vadim Yuryev also showed a comparison with the iPad mini, and if Apple manages to keep the bezel at a minimum, the iPhone Ultra could be the ideal replacement.

iPhone Ultra metal dummy vs iPad miniSuper thin bezels will make the display almost as large. Feels amazing in the hands for playing games like Call of Duty with on-screen controls https://t.co/xIQ9UYuMJJ pic.twitter.com/n9ysR0A1bXApril 22, 2026

Of course, the iPhone Ultra will invariably be a lot more expensive than the current iPad mini. But if you're in the market for a new phone AND tablet, this could end up being the ideal solution.

How accurate either leak turns out to be remains to be seen, but they certainly tie in with previous rumours. Hopefully, we'll find out even more about Apple's plans over the coming months.