iPhone Ultra video shows plenty to like about Apple's foldable – but also one big issue

Quick Summary We've just had a good look at the iPhone Ultra! A YouTube channel has posted a hands on video with a dummy unit, and it looks peculiar.

With the first ever foldable phone from Apple expected to debut later this year, it's no surprise that the rumour mill has been turning furiously. In the last few weeks, it feels like fresh information has been arriving on a daily basis, giving us a good idea of what could arrive in the autumn.

Now, we've got the best look yet at the new device, with YouTuber, Unbox Therapy, posting a full hands-on video with a dummy unit of the iPhone Ultra. That shows off the design of the phone, which is certain to turn some heads.

Of course, the first thing you'll notice is the form factor. That's a shorter, stubbier design, which is described as 'passport-like' in the video.

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Perhaps more of a concern for most users will be the thickness. The body of the unit – which is where the official figures will be taken – is already a little thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro Max when folded.

But the real issue comes at the camera bump. That adds a significant amount of thickness to the overall unit, similar to how it did with the iPhone Air.

iPhone ULTRA Fold Early Hands On... - YouTube Watch On

In practice, that means it's unlikely to sit nicely on a desk, and is liable to get caught in your pocket when you try and stash it away. It's a shame, really, as you'd have expected Apple – arriving so late to the party here – to at least take the crown in the design stakes.

The only hope is that the chunkier footprint is a necessity to house some seriously excellent camera tech. It's a must for a phone debuting at this price point, and will be crucial for the long-term success of the range.