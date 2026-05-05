Steam Machine might release sooner than expected – Valve receives massive shipment of "game consoles"

Quick Summary Valve has reportedly imported 50 tonnes of "game consoles" which could be complete Steam Machine units entering the US for the first time. That could mean we'll hear more on release and pricing details soon.

Valve released its all-new Steam Controller yesterday and it sold out in minutes – reaffirming the interest in its next-generation hardware. Hopefully, new stock will be available soon, but there's some extra news in the meantime that could be of interest.

It is claimed that the company has received a considerable shipment of "game consoles", leading to speculation that we could soon find out a release date and pricing for its Steam Machine.

According to The Verge, Valve has taken delivery of around 50 tonnes of what is described as "game consoles" on leaked import documents. And it suggests that the containers are filled with Steam Machine models or Steam Frame VR headsets, not renewed stock of the Steam Deck.

Article continues below

It is claimed that each container has a different weight signature than those used for Steam Deck shipments in the past. However, before we all get too excited, it's worth noting that Steam Machines and their included Steam Controllers and parts would weigh considerably more that Steam Decks, and therefore 50 tonnes of them would actually result in around 20,000 units.

That's not a lot for a global release.

Hopefully, there will be more making their way to Valve in the coming weeks, and we don't have a situation where the new PC-based console sells out as quickly as the controller. And scalpers don't end up ruining yet another new console launch.

Time will tell, but for now it's a positive indication that Valve could make good on its promise to get the Steam Machine out this year – maybe this summer. And considering the ongoing spectre of the RAM crisis, with AI centres still gobbling up every chip like its candy, that's better than we could realistically expect.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personally, I've built my own Steam Machine from a Mini PC, which runs on Bazzite and gives me 1080p gaming at decent frame rates. I'm just hoping more stock of the Steam Controller arrives soon to enhance it.