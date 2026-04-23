The Holy Grail of retro gaming can finally be yours – the elusive white ZX Spectrum
Originally limited to just one in existence, the white Spectrum can finally be yours
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Retro Games Ltd has released its all-white, special edition version of The Spectrum – a lovingly recreated remake of the 80s computer.
The original was given to Sir Clive Sinclair to celebrate a sales milestone, but now you can own one yourself.
As a dyed-in-the-wool retro gamer, who has been writing about games since the 80s, I've always had a soft spot for the ZX Spectrum. My first professionally published review was of a Spectrum game, and it was the computer that essentially kickstarted my passion and career in the first place.
I was thrilled therefore when Retro Games Ltd brought it back with a modern-day remake in the form of The Spectrum a few years ago. While I own a boxed original, I snapped one up and have been enjoying replaying classics ever since. However, now there's something even more special that's a must for my collection.
This reissue of The Spectrum comes in white to celebrate the 44th anniversary of Sinclair's ZX Spectrum. It also comes with a white joystick, USB stick and a free copy of Crash magazine.
The all-white ZX Spectrum is legendary. Made as a one-off for Sir Clive Sinclair himself, to celebrate the home computer's one millionth sale, it is undoubtedly the Holy Grail for collectors. Heaven only knows how much it'd cost at auction.Article continues below
Thankfully though, Retro Games Ltd has released the next best thing – a special edition version of its The Spectrum remake in white.
For all intents and purposes, The Spectrum White Edition is identical to the standard, black version already available. It has HDMI out, USB support to add your own games, USB-C power, and 48 built-in games, including essentials like Manic Miner, Head Over Heels, Skool Daze, and The Hobbit.
As mentioned, you can also add your own ROMs to play, with support for all the major file formats.
It works with Basic too, much like the original computer, so you can use it (and its rubber keyboard) for simple coding, just as I did back in the day. Oh how we laughed when our Speccy screen was filled with "Willies" ad infinitum.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You also get Retro Games' reworking of the original Kempston joystick, this time with USB, a few extra buttons, and also in white. And there's a USB stick included too, for good measure.
The Spectrum White Edition is now available priced at £129.99 from multiple retailers, including Amazon, Very and Argos. We have seen it selling out in some places though, so you'll need to get your order in quick.
Alternatively, if you're not too bothered by the white colour but still want the old school Speccy experience, the black version is still available too – at just £89.99.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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