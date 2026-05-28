The Gadget Show Podcast – Switch 2's Birthday: Success or Failure?

What happens when two of the biggest brands in tech partner up? No, we're not talking about a PlayStation-Xbox collab, or even a Facebook-TikTok platform, this is even better.

Your favourite lifestyle tech platform, T3 has partnered with the legendary TV and YouTube sensation that is The Gadget Show. Over the coming weeks, we'll be bringing you all the latest news on tech and gaming from Jason Bradbury, Suzi Perry and members of the T3 team.

Has Nintendo Got It Wrong? One Year of Switch 2 | The Gadget Show Podcast - YouTube Watch On

In our first collaboration, T3's news editor Rik Henderson joins seasoned hosts Jason and Suzi to talk about the Nintendo Switch 2.