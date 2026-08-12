QUICK SUMMARY SURI has launched the Core 1.0, a more affordable alternative to its Pro 2.0 electric toothbrush. Priced at £65, it's available to buy now via SURI's online store, Amazon and Boots.

SURI has expanded its electric toothbrush lineup with a new, more affordable model – the Core 1.0. It's the third toothbrush the brand has launched since arriving on the scene in 2022, and now sits alongside the Pro 2.0 following the discontinuation of the original SURI 1.0.

Aesthetically, the Core 1.0 and Pro 2.0 look virtually identical, and thankfully, many of the features are the same too. You still get a built-in pressure sensor and two-minute timer, alongside the impressive four-week battery life SURI has become known for. To bring the price down, the Core 1.0 has a less powerful motor and drops the Pro 2.0's UV cleaning case, but otherwise, little has changed.

The SURI Core 1.0 is available to buy now for £65 from SURI's online store, Amazon and Boots. There are four colours to choose from, all of which are completely new to the brand, helping give the Core 1.0 its own identity despite its similarities to the Pro.

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(Image credit: SURI)

I've actually had the Core 1.0 for a few weeks already, so I've been able to test it properly. You can read my full review that was published earlier today, but it's safe to say that I enjoyed the experience very much. You can tell that motor isn't quite as powerful and I did find myself missing the UV charging case, but neither stopped it from delivering an excellent brushing performance.

It's very clear that the new launch represents an important step in making the brand's approach to oral care available to more people, which I think will prove very popular.

Make sure to read my SURI Core 1.0 review next.

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

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