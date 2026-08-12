Patagonia’s popular 30L travel backpack has a clever new Scandinavian rival that has two compartments, wet/dry storage and a proper hiking-style harness

Db has expanded its Roamer Pro Split Duffel range with a new 30-litre version, giving its distinctive clamshell travel bag a much more everyday-friendly footprint.

The new Db Roamer Pro Split Duffel 30L sits below the existing 50L, 70L and 90L models (incl. the Weigh Lighter Collection's 70L option).

At 48 x 30 x 25cm, Db describes it as carry-on approved, although, as ever, it is worth checking the limits of whichever airline you're travelling with.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Db)

More interestingly, the smaller dimensions make the 30L look and feel much more like a conventional backpack than the larger Roamer models.

Db has fitted it with ergonomic shoulder straps, a chest strap and load lifters, while two aluminium rods help give the bag additional structure.

Its padded back panel should also make carrying it around town considerably more pleasant than slinging a traditional duffel over one shoulder.

It weighs 1.4kg, so this isn't trying to compete with minimalist packable backpacks, with the pay-off being considerably more structure and organisation.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A duffel with two personalities

Unzip the Roamer Pro Split Duffel, and it opens down the middle into two separate compartments, giving you a proper clamshell or carry-on suitcase overview.

One side has a mesh cover, while the other uses an integrated water-resistant tarp lining, which means your wet and/or dirty gear can be separated from clothes and electronics.

This feature makes the duffle an excellent gym bag option.

(Image credit: Db)

There's also a central grab handle that lets you pick the bag up while it's open, plus padded handles on the top and front for getting it into overhead lockers or underneath desks.

A zipped external pocket keeps passports, phones and travel cards within easy reach, while Db's Rib Cage Technology helps the bag retain its shape and adds protection for whatever is inside.

The weather-resistant exterior is designed to cope with light rain and everyday knocks, too.

(Image credit: Db)

The 30L model is also compatible with Db's Hook-Up System, allowing it to attach to another compatible Db suitcase when you're travelling with more luggage.

The larger Roamer Pro Split Duffels have always made most sense for proper trips, but the 30L version is arguably the more intriguing addition.

It's small enough for commuting, gym sessions and short-haul travel, while retaining the split organisation that makes the Roamer different from a normal backpack.

The bag is available now at Db UK, Db US and Db EU for £209 / $249 / €229 (~AU$374).