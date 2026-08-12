Patagonia’s popular 30L travel backpack has a clever new Scandinavian rival that has two compartments, wet/dry storage and a proper hiking-style harness
The smallest Roamer Pro Split Duffel yet combines suitcase-like organisation with a proper backpack carry system
Db has expanded its Roamer Pro Split Duffel range with a new 30-litre version, giving its distinctive clamshell travel bag a much more everyday-friendly footprint.
The new Db Roamer Pro Split Duffel 30L sits below the existing 50L, 70L and 90L models (incl. the Weigh Lighter Collection's 70L option).
At 48 x 30 x 25cm, Db describes it as carry-on approved, although, as ever, it is worth checking the limits of whichever airline you're travelling with.
More interestingly, the smaller dimensions make the 30L look and feel much more like a conventional backpack than the larger Roamer models.
Db has fitted it with ergonomic shoulder straps, a chest strap and load lifters, while two aluminium rods help give the bag additional structure.
Its padded back panel should also make carrying it around town considerably more pleasant than slinging a traditional duffel over one shoulder.
It weighs 1.4kg, so this isn't trying to compete with minimalist packable backpacks, with the pay-off being considerably more structure and organisation.
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A duffel with two personalities
Unzip the Roamer Pro Split Duffel, and it opens down the middle into two separate compartments, giving you a proper clamshell or carry-on suitcase overview.
One side has a mesh cover, while the other uses an integrated water-resistant tarp lining, which means your wet and/or dirty gear can be separated from clothes and electronics.
This feature makes the duffle an excellent gym bag option.
There's also a central grab handle that lets you pick the bag up while it's open, plus padded handles on the top and front for getting it into overhead lockers or underneath desks.
A zipped external pocket keeps passports, phones and travel cards within easy reach, while Db's Rib Cage Technology helps the bag retain its shape and adds protection for whatever is inside.
The weather-resistant exterior is designed to cope with light rain and everyday knocks, too.
The 30L model is also compatible with Db's Hook-Up System, allowing it to attach to another compatible Db suitcase when you're travelling with more luggage.
The larger Roamer Pro Split Duffels have always made most sense for proper trips, but the 30L version is arguably the more intriguing addition.
It's small enough for commuting, gym sessions and short-haul travel, while retaining the split organisation that makes the Roamer different from a normal backpack.
The bag is available now at Db UK, Db US and Db EU for £209 / $249 / €229 (~AU$374).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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