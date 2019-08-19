Best carry on luggage 2019: from premium business cabin luggage to cheap lightweight cases

Looking for the best carry-on luggage? You've come to the right place; our guide has all the information you need to make an informed purchase.

We're long time proponents of travelling light, and think if you’re going on a short or a long trip there's little reason you need to check-in luggage – all you need to do is pack carefully.

However, good intentions go nowhere unless you have the best carry on luggage.

With a small cabin-sized suitcase, you can keep everything you need with you, bypassing both the bag drop queue and the luggage carousel in your destination... and get to the taxi rank before everyone else on your flight.

How to choose the best carry-on luggage

Most airlines these days have the same rules and regulations about carry-on luggage. Common airlines at British airports, such as EasyJet and British Airways, allow you to bring on board a cabin bag with dimensions up to 56x45x25cm.

However, be sure to check with the specific airline you are travelling with, as they may vary.

It is also important to be aware that the budget airlines including EasyJet, Ryanair and Flybe sometimes operate a one-bag policy, which means you cannot have your carry-on luggage and your handbag, as this would count as two pieces (although you can always just shove it inside your case while boarding and take it out again once seated like everyone else).

So what’s the best carry-on luggage? That depends on what kind of traveller you are, but know that they come with 2 wheels, 4 wheels or even 8 wheels, so you barely have to make any effort to carry your bag at all. So if you struggle to pack light, at least you won’t struggle through the airport. However, a carry-on size backpack can also be a great option.

If you do plan on cramming in as much stuff as possible, opt for feather-light luggage. They can weigh as little as 2kg and will make your life a whole lot easier when you’re lifting your bag into the overhead compartment. What determines their weight is what they’re made of, but bags made of light fabrics do tend to have more built-in pockets.

We’ve picked out some of the best carry-on luggage for all types of travel, styles and budgets. So take a look at our list and get booking that next flight!

The best carry-on luggage you can buy

1. Tumi Alpha 2 Continental Carry on A smart bag for both short and long haul flights Specifications Best for: Long & short haul Material: Ballistic Nylon Dimensions: HWD 55.9x40.6x22.9cm Weight: 5kg Reasons to buy + Four wheels + Expandable compartment Reasons to avoid - Some prefer hard cases Check Walmart 47 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want something that’s built to last, you may not think a soft case is the best option. However, this carry on bag from Tumi is said to be incredibly well built and has protection on the corners which means this case can take a beating during transit. Those who travel frequently found this bag to really hold up well, and fit neatly into an overhead cabin without feeling like you’re compromising on packing space.

It has an expandable section which makes it ideal for when you end up coming back with what seems like twice as much as you went with, but no matter what you can always expect this bag to be within airline guidelines. Four wheels make it easier to get around, as this bag does come in as one of the heaviest on our list, but it is almost one of the smartest.

2. Globe-Trotter Leather Trimmed Trolley Case A small but sturdy and spacious case for smart packing Specifications Best for: Smart look Material: Leather and canvas Dimensions: HWD 43x77x24cm Weight: 10kg Reasons to buy + Looks professional + Handcrafted detailing Reasons to avoid - Heavy Check Amazon

For those who want to look the part when travelling, then a Globe-Trotter bag is what you must have. this leather trimmed trolley case looks vintage and professional and has been handmade with polished detailing that really finishes off the look. It’s downside is it’s almost ten times heavier compared to other suitcases, but it also looks ten times cooler.

It looks like an old-fashioned suitcase, but is surprisingly spacious inside, and has two handles and wheels for easy maneuverability through the airport. To make it all the more unique, if not a little fiddly, it fastens with push locks that have individual keys.

3. Samsonite Cosmolite 55cm Spinner Cabin Case A smart and lightweight cabin bag ideal for frequent flyers Specifications Best for: Lightweight case Material: Polypropylene Dimensions: 55x40x20cm Weight: 1.7kg Reasons to buy + Looks smart + 4 wheels for easy manoeuvrability Reasons to avoid - Handle feels a little flimsy Check Amazon

If you’re a frequent flyer, whether it is for business or please, you need to have a Samsonite. Customers who use this Samsonite are impressed with the amount of space inside, and say they are definitely worth the cost as they are built to last. Some think the handle feels a little flimsy, but with this cabin case being super lightweight, the 4 wheels make it really easy to get around the airport with no fuss.

It also has a TSA lock which is perfect for those who travel to the states, and the hard casing means you’ll have peace of mind if you’re ever asked to put your bag in the hold. A highly recommended choice for anyone who travels on a regular basis.

4. Victorinox Spectra Expandable Cabin Suitcase An expandable hard case which looks slick Specifications Best for: Business trips Material: Polycarbonate Dimensions: HWD 55x38x23cm Weight: 4.2kg Reasons to buy + Expandable + Hard shell Reasons to avoid - Not the most roomy Check Amazon

Those who prefer hard shell cases will love this expandable carry on luggage bag from Victorinox. It’s super compact and is said to be durable for those who fly or travel frequently.

Some say it is a little smaller than they expected, but the case features dividers and pockets which really help maximise packing space inside. It comes with a lifetime guarantee should anything happen to your case in transit, but users have noted how well this case withstands travel, both in the cabin and in the hold. Probably not the best choice for those who have a tendency to overpack, but for short business trips, you can expect this case to serve you well.

5. Briggs & Riley Explore Domestic Carry-On Expandable Spinner Suitcase An expandable bag for when you make some last-minute holiday purchases Specifications Best for: Expandable capacity Material: Nylon, Polyester Dimensions: 56x35.5x23cm Weight: 3.4kg Reasons to buy + Lifetime guarantee + Water-resistant Reasons to avoid - Bigger and heavier than most Check Walmart

This is the perfect bag for those who don’t know how to travel light. This carry-on bag has expandable pockets which will give you up to an extra 2 inches of room when you need it most. This does mean that the bag is bigger than most, but you’ll still be within airlines limits, even if you fill the extra room.

There is a designated water-resistant pocket which is perfect for carrying toiletries without the risk of ruining all your clothes, and you can also have peace of mind that your bag comes with a lifetime guarantee that covers airline damage should you ever need to put your luggage in the hold.

6. Antler Atom Suitcase A hardwearing case that is the perfect size even for stricter airlines Specifications Best for: Durability Material: Polypropylene Dimensions: 55x40x20cm Weight: 1.9kg Reasons to buy + Approved on all airlines (including Ryanair) + 3 different colours Reasons to avoid - Handle could be longer Check Amazon

For those who have gone through numerous suitcases over the years because they end up falling apart after a couple of trips, the Antler Atom Suitcase could be the answer to your problems. Users are particularly impressed by the build quality of this suitcase and find it to be incredibly durable for both long and short-haul flights.

If you don’t always fly with the same airline, you can absolutely be sure this carry-on luggage is the perfect size for even the strictest airlines such as Ryanair, and the TSA lock also makes it suitable for international flights. Some have said they would like to see a longer handle for when pulling along, but the 360 degree rotating wheels make it simple to push alongside you, which also means the wheels won’t be subjected to as much wear and tear.

7. Samsonite Base Boost Upright Hand Luggage Give your luggage collection a boost with our number one suitcase Specifications Best for: Quality Weight: 2kg Capacity: 41L Dimensions: H55 x W40 x D20cm Reasons to buy + High quality + TSA Lock Reasons to avoid - Only two wheels $95.49 View at Amazon

It’s right at the top end of our roughly £50 to £100 range and this Samsonite suitcase is our best cheap lightweight suitcase. Why? Simply put, it offers unrivalled quality and reassurance, realistically everything you want from a suitcase.

With a TSA lock for stressless security fly-throughs and peace of mind at your destination, an expandable front pocket for stuffing with Duty Free Toblerones, and, according to reviewers, a light but incredibly strong construction, it looks to be a reliable and spacious option. The only thing keeping it from perfection is the two-wheeled design.



8. Samsonite Guard It Rolling Tote A designated laptop carry-on for business travellers Specifications Best for: Laptops Material: Polyester Dimensions: 46x36.5x22cm Weight: 2.5kg Reasons to buy + Padded laptop compartment (17.3inches) + Lockable zippersAffordable Reasons to avoid - Only 2 wheels Check Amazon

When travelling for business on a regular basis, carrying a laptop can be a real pain. However, this Samsonite laptop carry-on is the best way to ensure your device is protected on your flight. It offers a generous padded compartment which can accommodate laptops up to 17.3 inches, and you get an additional tablet pocket, for screens up to 10.1 inches.

This carry-on luggage only has 2 wheels for rolling, but it certainly takes the stress out of carrying an additional laptop bag on your shoulder as well as a cabin bag. You’ll still have ample space to fit in your clothing for a short trip.

9. Berluti Formula 1004 leather carry on The smartest when it comes to looks Specifications Best for: Luxury travel Material: Leather Dimensions: 23x50x35cm Weight: 2.5kg Reasons to buy + Luxurious leather exterior + So smart it will probably get you an upgrade Reasons to avoid - It's rather expensive

Berluti’s carry-on case may not come with a removable charger, but it’s definitely the smartest when it comes to looks and may even bag you an upgrade if you’re spotted carrying it. The ‘Formula 1004’ case is crafted from black polished Venezia leather (so you won’t want to put it in the hold for fear of scratches) and has a handy front zipped pocket for stashing your passport.

The interior is designed for easy organisation with multiple compartments and flexible straps to keep everything neat and tidy. It has wheels, but that’s where the extras stop as this case is all about its beauty. The big drawback? The case is a staggering £5,600 making it more an heirloom than luggage.

10. Lat 56 Road Warrior RW_02 Business travellers will love this masculine-styled carry-on Specifications Best for: Business trip Material: Ballistic Nylon & moulded EVA foam Dimensions: 55x35x20cm Weight: 3.7kg Reasons to buy + Eight wheels + Excellent pocket configuration Reasons to avoid - Masculine look - No laptop sleeve

Most luggage is built to a budget, but not so this beautifully crafted masculine carry-on. Equipped with eight wheels and an extendable raw handle to ensure an easy journey through the airport, the Road Warrior RW_02 has black military-spec moulded EVA foam across the front to protect against dinks.

Lightweight when empty and small enough to fit on even the most restrictive budget airline, there’s the usual zipped area to store a passport and boarding passes on the outside, and a pocket for inserting liquids or anything else you want to extract without opening the main compartment.

Inside is a surprisingly deep inner compartment covered in silky, soft red fabric. In the lid is an area for storing a clean shirt or two, while the sides of the bag’s inner are lined with well-made pockets to keep everything clutter-free. Also included is a shoe-bag that clips to the inside.

11. Manfrotto Gitzo Adventury 30L Ideal for photographers who want to travel light Specifications Best for: Photography trips Material: RipStop Nylon Dimensions: 31x19x48 cm Weight: 2kg Reasons to buy + Protects drones and cameras + Tough waterproof design Reasons to avoid - Heavy even when empty $249.88 View at Amazon

So you’re travelling with a drone. Good luck checking that in. Many of the people you see on long-haul planes clutching large carry-on backpacks are photographers and videographers who don’t want to let their expensive equipment out of their sight. That includes wildlife photographers, which are the specific target of this outdoorsy backpack designed to take camera gear.

Easily fitting within even budget short-haul sizings, the Gitzo Adventury is able to carry pro DSLRs with telephoto lenses up to 600 mm, and mirrorless cameras, but the genius is an interchangeable divider that can be configured to fit either more lenses, or a DJI Phantom drone. As a bonus, there’s also a separate padded compartment for both a 15-inch laptop and a 12.9-inch tablet. As befits a bag intended for use in the wild, it’s got an unusual roll-top closure that gives your gear maximum protection in the rain.

12. Thule Crossover Carry-on Hybrid roller-backpack with a built-in glasses case Specifications Best for: Long-haul trips Material: Dobby Nylon Dimensions: 38.5x21x56cm Weight: 3.5kg Reasons to buy + Built-in glasses case + Backpack straps Reasons to avoid - Too big for budget airlines $275.96 View at Amazon 31 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Though many travellers try to travel light on short-haul flights to save money, most people check-in their luggage on a long-haul flight when they’re given 20kg of check-in luggage. Consequently, there are very few bags that meet the more generous carry-on criteria of long-haul flights for those who don’t want to hang about at carousels.

Thule’s Crossover Rolling is just that bag; it takes a lot of luggage, and is extra tough thanks to a hard-sided design and two wheels that can take it over all kinds of terrain. The telescopic handle is also tougher than on most. Inside it’s a pretty standard design – complete with waterproof pocket – but it has two strokes of genius.

The first is a hard-sided pocket on the outside of the bag for storing sunglasses, and the second is two straps that unfurl from the top to make the Crossover Rolling wearable as a backpack. It’s also got a pouch for a 15-inch laptop. It takes 38 litres of stuff.

13. Aerolite Super Lightweight Hard Shell Travel Suitcase Inexpensive and neat, this hard shell suitcase is our best carry-on bag Reasons to buy + Great value + Good range of colours Reasons to avoid - Some reported they came scratched Check Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This Aerolite hard shell carry on case is made from ABS, an ultra-light alternative to the already easy-to-lift polycarbonate most cases are made of. Approved for a whole host of British airlines, it’s automatically the best cabin bag on our list for sheer peace of mind against sneaky baggage levies. Incredibly inexpensive, it’s good in any colour for the price, but go for the ultra-trendy rose gold shade and you definitely won’t lose it on the carousel, good news for bleary-eyed late-night arrivals.

When it comes to the basics, its four swivel wheels and telescopic handle have left reviewers impressed, as well as its surprising sturdiness. Pretty much faultless for such a budget-friendly bag.

14. it Luggage Worlds Lightest Tritex Spinner Cabin Case An incredibly light suitcase to make the most out of that 10kg cut off weight Specifications Best for: Value Weight: 2kg Capacity: 31L Dimensions: H56 x W36.5 x D20cm Reasons to buy + Easy to manoeuvre + Handy external pocket Reasons to avoid - Only red available Check Walmart

Reviewers have found this case to be quick, nimble and light as a feather, ideal for trips where you might find yourself dodging people on narrow pavements or sprinting across the airport for a last-minute gate change. While inexpensive, its design is surprisingly high-end.

The four wheels reportedly turn on a dime for easy manoeuvring; its two-handled exterior is sure to be appreciated by anyone who’s ever struggled to pull a packed suitcase off the baggage carousel by a single straining strap; and the roomy external pockets, two rather than the standard one, keep things separated for easy unpacking later on.



15. Tripp Lite Cabin Suitcase Good-looking and impenetrable, this Tripp suitcase is one fancy fortress Specifications Best for: Security Weight: 2.5kg Capacity: 33L Dimensions: H55 x W38 x D20cm Reasons to buy + Looks great + Lots of practical features Reasons to avoid - Small handle not the most comfortable Check Amazon

With its textured exterior, subtle branding and sculpted, decidedly un-boxy shell, this Tripp Lite cabin suitcase is mid-range luggage with a luxury look, and definitely the best-looking luggage on our list despite some admirable competition from Antler’s Amalfi case, below.

It packs quite a lot of functionality into a minimal looking design, with four wheels for navigating twists, turns and crowds, a top and side handle for lugging, and, most importantly, an integrated TSA lock.

Reviewers were impressed that these cases were, TARDIS-like, bigger than they appear on the outside, and we’re particularly taken with the idea of the removable interior pocket that could double up as a toiletry bag in a pinch.

16. Eastpak Tranverz Cabin Case Though it be but little, it is fierce Specifications Best for: Durable cabin bag Weight: 2.23kg Capacity: 28.5L Dimensions: H48 x W32 x D20cm Reasons to buy + Can take a bashing + Double-decker design Reasons to avoid - Very small capacity Check Amazon

If you’re in the habit of slinging your bags around all over the place, you’ll need a suitcase that can stand up to a bit of tough love – or, more realistically, to unrelenting punishment.

That suitcase looks to be the Eastpak Tranverz: small enough to act as a carry-on case, but by no means dainty. Some have found its 28L capacity a little unforgiving, but for a long weekend it seems to be ample, with reviewers particularly commending the split-level design for separating sundries, and of course, that robust construction. If you find yourself on and off trains a lot and don’t want something that you’ll have to be too precious about, this is a solid choice.

17. Samsonite Guard It Rolling Tote With a large laptop compartment and special tablet pocket, this carry-on has devices covered Specifications Best for: Keeping devices safe Size: H46 x W36.5 x 22 cm Weight: 2.5kg Laptop pocket: Yes Capacity: 24L Reasons to buy + Huge laptop compartment + Lockable zippers Reasons to avoid - Much shorter warranty than Briggs and Riley Check Amazon

For work travellers taking a laptop on the road, this is a superb buy. Its padded laptop compartment fits screens up to 17.3 inches, a deceptively big jump from the standard 15 inches, and comes with lockable zippers to stop opportunistic thieves. It also comes equipped with shoulder strap and telescopic handle for a choice of carrying or pulling. A great secure option for lugging devices, and a much more budget-friendly alternative to the Briggs and Riley Rolling Cabin Bag.