5 premium weekender bags every traveller needs in 2025

Whether you’re a meticulous packer or not, some trips call for a bag that’s smaller than your best suitcase but roomier than your best backpack. Finding that perfect middle ground can be tricky, and if you find yourself in this packing predicament more often than not, it might be time to invest in a weekender bag.

Now, you know how we do it here at T3. If we’re recommending something, it has to be the best of the best. So, in the spirit of our Travel and Outdoor Month, I’m sharing my five favourite premium weekender bags.

If you’ve been looking for that Goldilocks piece of luggage, something not too big, not too small – this is your moment.

1. Monos Metro Weekender

(Image credit: Monos)

It wouldn’t be a proper travel roundup if Monos wasn’t on the list somewhere, right? So let’s kick things off with its Metro Weekender, which hits that perfect sweet spot for a quick getaway. Oh, and with seven colourways on offer, you’ll definitely find one that fits.

Featuring a sleek, minimalist profile and vegan leather details, this bag is equal parts elegant and functional. However, I personally love the outer sleeve that holds up to a 16-inch laptop – making it a great option for business trips as well.

Buy the Monos Metro Weekender for £260

2. Carl Friedrik x Hackett London Compact Weekender

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik x Hackett)

Already a fan-favourite, the Compact Weekender got a fresh new look thanks to a recent collab between Carl Friedrik and Hackett London – and it's as stylish as you’d expect.

With 24 litres of capacity, two open interior pockets and a sleek exterior slip pocket, it’s made for those chasing sophisticated style with a dash of British flair. No wonder it earned a solid four stars in its full review.

Buy the Carl Friedrik x Hackett London Compact Weekender (Leather) for £395

3. Antler Essential Overnight Bag

(Image credit: Antler)

If you love a premium travel brand, Antler should already be on your radar. The Essential Overnight is one of its most versatile bags – compact enough to carry with ease, but roomy enough for a spontaneous weekend trip.

There’s a hidden pocket in the back strap for your passport, and a magnetic flap pocket that gives you quick access to your essentials whilst keeping them secure.

Buy the Antler Essential Overnight Bag for £125

4. Roka Gatwick

(Image credit: Roka)

The Roka Gatwick is part of Roka’s latest travel collection, and it comes in three different sizes and a bunch of gorgeous colours.

The medium size is just right for a couple of nights away, but there's also a smaller and larger version depending on your trip length. It also features a waterproof base, tons of pockets, and convertible straps for maximum versatility.

Buy the Roka Gatwick (Medium) for £89.95

5. July Carry All Weekender

(Image credit: July)

If you're already obsessed with July’s best-selling carry-on, the Carry All Weekender could be the choice for you. This one’s ideal for shorter trips or as an extra bag that sits perfectly on top of your suitcase thanks to the built-in luggage pass-through band.

Buy the July Carry All Weekender for £195